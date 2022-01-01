Home > Laptop comparison > Blade 17 (2022) or Dell G16 – what's better?

Razer Blade 17 (2022) vs Dell G16

73 out of 100
Razer Blade 17 (2022)
VS
68 out of 100
Dell G16
Razer Blade 17 (2022)
Dell G16
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2560 x 1600
Battery 82 Wh
CPU Intel Core i7 12700H
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Razer Blade 17 (2022) and Dell G16 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Razer Blade 17 (2022)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 165 Hz
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
  • Can run popular games at about 32-44% higher FPS
  • Features a much bigger (~46%) battery – 82 against 56 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Better webcam recording quality
Advantages of the Dell G16
  • Easier to carry: weighs 310 grams less (around 0.68 lbs)
  • 49% sharper screen – 189 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Blade 17 (2022)
vs
Dell G16

Case

Weight 2.75 kg (6.06 lbs) 2.44 kg (5.38 lbs)
Dimensions 395 x 260 x 19.9 mm
15.55 x 10.24 x 0.78 inches		 357.2 x 272.1 x 20.6-26.9 mm
14.06 x 10.71 x 0.81-1.06 inches
Area 1027 cm2 (159.2 inches2) 972 cm2 (150.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.3% ~76.4%
Side bezels 6 mm 6.3 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 140°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Number of fans 4 2
Noise level 49.1 dB 48.1 dB

Display

Size 17.3 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 360 Hz 165 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 189 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support - No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1154:1
sRGB color space 100% 98%
Adobe RGB profile - 70.5%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 68.3%
Response time 3 ms 9 ms
Max. brightness
Blade 17 (2022)
300 nits
Dell G16
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 13.2 V
Full charging time 1:30 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Bottom
Charge power 280 W 180 / 240 W
Weigh of AC adapter 794 gramm 882 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.4 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.8 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 14 14
Threads 20 20
L3 Cache 24 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Blade 17 (2022)
1868
Dell G16 +1%
1893
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Blade 17 (2022) +1%
13011
Dell G16
12886
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Blade 17 (2022)
1889
Dell G16 +1%
1902
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Blade 17 (2022)
16795
Dell G16 +3%
17215

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 115-130 W 90 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX Yes, Advanced Optimus
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1504 MHz 1463 MHz
GPU boost clock 1802 MHz 1695 MHz
FLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS 8.7 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 3840 2560
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 80
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 48
GPU performance
Blade 17 (2022) +59%
13.8 TFLOPS
Dell G16
8.7 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x1024 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3254
Speakers - 2.0
Power - 2x2W
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Loudness 70 dB 84.3 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 1x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 10.5 x 6.0 cm
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Stealth GS77 and Blade 17 (2022)
2. Alienware x17 R2 and Blade 17 (2022)
3. Blade 17 (2021) and Blade 17 (2022)
4. Alienware m15 R7 and Dell G16
5. Nitro 5 AN515-58 and Dell G16
6. Legion 5 Pro Gen 7 (2022, AMD) and Dell G16

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell G16 and Razer Blade 17 (2022) or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский