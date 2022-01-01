You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 (165Hz) 2560 x 1440 (240Hz) 3840 x 2160 - 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 Battery 82 Wh - 56 Wh 86 Wh CPU - Intel Core i7 12800H Intel Core i9 12900H - Intel Core i5 12600H Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i7 12800H Intel Core i9 12900H GPU - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Razer Blade 17 (2022) Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 60 Hz

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Can run popular games at about 483-659% higher FPS

Features a much bigger (~46%) battery – 82 against 56 watt-hours

Better webcam recording quality Advantages of the Dell Precision 5570 Significantly easier to carry: weighs 910 grams less (around 2.01 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 11% higher screen-to-body ratio

Much smaller footprint: 23% more compact case (122.9 vs 159.2 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.75 kg (6.06 lbs) 1.84 kg (4.06 lbs) Dimensions 395 x 260 x 19.9 mm

15.55 x 10.24 x 0.78 inches 344.4 x 230.3 x 7.7-11.64 mm

13.56 x 9.07 x 0.3-0.46 inches Area 1027 cm2 (159.2 inches2) 793 cm2 (123 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.3% ~89% Side bezels 6 mm 4.2 mm Colors Black Black Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber Yes No Number of fans 4 2 Noise level 49.1 dB -

Display 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 (165Hz) 2560 x 1440 (240Hz) 3840 x 2160 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 Size 17.3 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 360 Hz 60 Hz PPI 127 ppi 145 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support - Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast - 1650:1 sRGB color space 100% 100% Response time 3 ms 35 ms Max. brightness Blade 17 (2022) n/a Precision 5570 500 nits

Battery Capacity 82 Wh 56 Wh 86 Wh Voltage - 11.4 V Full charging time 1:30 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 280 W 90 / 130 W Weigh of AC adapter 794 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 115-130 W 15 W Nvidia Optimus MUX - Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 8 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 1504 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1802 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 DDR5 Memory bus 192 bit - Memory speed 14 Gbps 4.8 Gbps Shading units (cores) 3840 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 20 GPU performance Blade 17 (2022) +879% 13.8 TFLOPS Precision 5570 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR5 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x1024 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3281 Speakers - 2.2 Power - 2x2.5W, 2x1.5W Dolby Atmos - No Loudness 70 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint - Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size - 15.0 x 9.0 cm Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.