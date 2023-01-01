You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 (165Hz) 2560 x 1440 (240Hz) 3840 x 2160 - 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 CPU - Intel Core i7 12800H Intel Core i9 12900H - Intel Core i5 13500H Intel Core i7 13700H Intel Core i9 13900H GPU - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB - GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 1024GB 2048GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Razer Blade 17 (2022) Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 60 Hz

Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 60 Hz Includes an old-school USB-A port

Includes an old-school USB-A port Can run popular games at about 49-67% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 49-67% higher FPS Around 14% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 14% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Better webcam recording quality Advantages of the Dell XPS 17 9730 (2023) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 440 grams less (around 0.97 lbs)

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 440 grams less (around 0.97 lbs) Thinner bezels and 12% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 12% higher screen-to-body ratio Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 3

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 3 Features a bigger (~18%) battery – 97 against 82 watt-hours

Features a bigger (~18%) battery – 97 against 82 watt-hours Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits

Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits Smaller footprint: 10% more compact case (144 vs 159.2 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.75 kg (6.06 lbs) 2.31 kg (5.09 lbs) Dimensions 395 x 260 x 19.9 mm

15.55 x 10.24 x 0.78 inches 374.45 x 248.05 x 19.5 mm

14.74 x 9.77 x 0.77 inches Area 1027 cm2 (159.2 inches2) 929 cm2 (144 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.3% ~90.2% Side bezels 6 mm 4.1 mm Colors Black Black, Silver Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber Yes Yes Number of fans 4 2 Noise level 49.1 dB -

Display 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 (165Hz) 2560 x 1440 (240Hz) 3840 x 2160 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 Size 17.3 inches 17 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 360 Hz 60 Hz PPI 127 ppi 133 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast - 1650:1 sRGB color space 100% 100% Response time 3 ms - Max. brightness Blade 17 (2022) 300 nits XPS 17 9730 (2023) +67% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 82 Wh 97 Wh Full charging time 1:30 hr 2:00 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left, Right Charge power 280 W 130 W Weigh of AC adapter 794 grams 505 grams

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB TGP 115-130 W 60 W Nvidia Optimus MUX - Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 4 nm GPU base clock 1504 MHz - GPU boost clock 1802 MHz - FLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS 7.3 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 192 bit 96 bit Memory speed 14 Gbps ~16 Gbps Shading units (cores) 3840 2560 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 80 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 32 GPU performance Blade 17 (2022) +89% 13.8 TFLOPS XPS 17 9730 (2023) 7.3 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR5 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 1024GB 2048GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x1024 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers - 2.2 Power - 2x2W, 2x1.5W Dolby Atmos - No Loudness 70 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 4x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.3 mm Touchpad Size - 14.9 x 8.9 cm Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.