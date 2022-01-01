Home > Laptop comparison > Blade 17 (2022) or Aero 16 – what's better?

Razer Blade 17 (2022) vs Gigabyte Aero 16

74 out of 100
Razer Blade 17 (2022)
VS
77 out of 100
Gigabyte Aero 16
Razer Blade 17 (2022)
Gigabyte Aero 16
Display
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Razer Blade 17 (2022) and Gigabyte Aero 16 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Razer Blade 17 (2022)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 165 Hz
  • Better webcam recording quality
Advantages of the Gigabyte Aero 16
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 450 grams less (around 0.99 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Can run popular games at about 9-12% higher FPS
  • Features a bigger (~21%) battery – 99 against 82 watt-hours
  • 49% sharper screen – 189 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Much smaller footprint: 14% more compact case (137.2 vs 159.2 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Blade 17 (2022)
vs
Aero 16

Case

Weight 2.75 kg (6.06 lbs) 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs)
Dimensions 395 x 260 x 19.9 mm
15.55 x 10.24 x 0.78 inches		 356 x 248.5 x 22.4 mm
14.02 x 9.78 x 0.88 inches
Area 1027 cm2 (159.2 inches2) 885 cm2 (137.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.3% ~83.9%
Side bezels 6 mm 5.7 mm
Colors Black White
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Number of fans 3 2
Noise level 49.1 dB 52 dB

Display

Size 17.3 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD Mini LED
Refresh rate 360 Hz 165 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 189 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1000000:1
sRGB color space 100% -
DCI-P3 color gamut - 100%
Response time 3 ms 1 ms

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:30 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Right
Charge power 280 W 230 W
Weigh of AC adapter 794 gramm 726 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.4 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.8 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 14 14
Threads 20 20
L3 Cache 24 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Blade 17 (2022) +7%
1867
Aero 16
1750
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Blade 17 (2022) +12%
13503
Aero 16
12073
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Blade 17 (2022) +9%
1939
Aero 16
1771
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Blade 17 (2022) +2%
16877
Aero 16
16478

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 115-130 W 105 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1504 MHz -
GPU boost clock 1802 MHz -
FLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS 16 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 8 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 256 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps ~14 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 3840 5632
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 176
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 80
GPU performance
Blade 17 (2022)
13.8 TFLOPS
Aero 16 +16%
16 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x1024 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers - 2.0
Power - 2x2W
Dolby Atmos - No
Loudness 70 dB 85 dB
Microphones 2 1

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint - No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port - Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 12.1 x 7.6 cm
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

