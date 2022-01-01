You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 (165Hz) 2560 x 1440 (240Hz) 3840 x 2160 3840 x 2160 CPU - Intel Core i7 12800H Intel Core i9 12900H - Intel Core i7 11800H Intel Core i9 11980HK GPU - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB - GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 16GB RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Razer Blade 17 (2022) Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 60 Hz

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1

Around 35% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio

Better webcam recording quality

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface Advantages of the Gigabyte Aero 17 HDR (Intel 11th Gen) Easier to carry: weighs 250 grams less (around 0.55 lbs)

Features a bigger (~21%) battery – 99 against 82 watt-hours

101% sharper screen – 255 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.75 kg (6.06 lbs) 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs) Dimensions 395 x 260 x 19.9 mm

15.55 x 10.24 x 0.78 inches 396 x 270 x 21.5 mm

15.59 x 10.63 x 0.85 inches Area 1027 cm2 (159.2 inches2) 1069 cm2 (165.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.3% ~77.2% Side bezels 6 mm 6.5 mm Colors Black Black Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber Yes No Number of fans 4 2 Noise level 49.1 dB 59 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 (165Hz) 2560 x 1440 (240Hz) 3840 x 2160 3840 x 2160 Size 17.3 inches 17.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 360 Hz 60 Hz PPI 127 ppi 255 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 3840 x 2160 pixels HDR support - Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast - 1479:1 sRGB color space 100% 99% Adobe RGB profile - 99% DCI-P3 color gamut - 86.8% Response time 3 ms - Max. brightness Blade 17 (2022) n/a Aero 17 HDR (Intel 11th Gen) 500 nits

Battery Capacity 82 Wh 99 Wh Voltage - 15.2 V Full charging time 1:30 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Right Charge power 280 W 230 W Weigh of AC adapter 794 gramm 726 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 16GB TGP 115-130 W 105 W Nvidia Optimus MUX Yes Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 1504 MHz 930 MHz GPU boost clock 1802 MHz 1410 MHz FLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS 14.4 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 8 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 192 bit 256 bit Memory speed 14 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 3840 5120 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 160 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 80 GPU performance Blade 17 (2022) 13.8 TFLOPS Aero 17 HDR (Intel 11th Gen) +4% 14.4 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR5 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x1024 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers - 2.0 Power - 2x2W Dolby Atmos - No Loudness 70 dB 88 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint - Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Below the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 1x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No 1x v1.4 VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Mechanical Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.6 mm Touchpad Surface Glass - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.