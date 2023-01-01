Home > Laptop comparison > Blade 17 (2022) or IdeaPad 5 Pro Gen 7 (16" AMD) – what's better?

Razer Blade 17 (2022) vs Lenovo IdeaPad 5 Pro Gen 7 (16" AMD)

70 out of 100
Razer Blade 17 (2022)
VS
55 out of 100
Lenovo IdeaPad 5 Pro Gen 7 (16
Razer Blade 17 (2022)
Lenovo IdeaPad 5 Pro Gen 7 (16" AMD)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
GPU
RAM
16GB
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Razer Blade 17 (2022) and Lenovo IdeaPad 5 Pro Gen 7 (16" AMD) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Razer Blade 17 (2022)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 195-266% higher FPS
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
  • Around 88% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Features a bigger (~11%) battery – 82 against 74 watt-hours
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad 5 Pro Gen 7 (16" AMD)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 800 grams less (around 1.76 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • 49% sharper screen – 189 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 17% higher max. screen brightness: 350 vs 300 nits
  • Much smaller footprint: 13% more compact case (138.6 vs 159.2 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Blade 17 (2022)
vs
IdeaPad 5 Pro Gen 7 (16" AMD)

Case

Weight 2.75 kg (6.06 lbs) 1.95 kg (4.3 lbs)
Dimensions 395 x 260 x 19.9 mm
15.55 x 10.24 x 0.78 inches		 356 x 251 x 16.9 mm
14.02 x 9.88 x 0.67 inches
Area 1027 cm2 (159.2 inches2) 894 cm2 (138.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.3% ~83.1%
Side bezels 6 mm 5.7 mm
Colors Black Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Number of fans 4 2
Noise level 49.1 dB 44 dB

Display

Size 17.3 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 360 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 189 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Response time 3 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:30 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 280 W 100 / 135 W
Weigh of AC adapter 794 grams 263 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.4 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.8 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 14 (6P + 8E) 6
Threads 20 12
L3 Cache 24 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) AMD Radeon 660M
Fabrication process 10 nm 6 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 115-130 W 65 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX Yes, Advanced Optimus
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 1504 MHz 1350 MHz
GPU boost clock 1802 MHz 1485 MHz
FLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS 3.041 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 3840 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 32
GPU performance
Blade 17 (2022) +354%
13.8 TFLOPS
IdeaPad 5 Pro Gen 7 (16" AMD)
3.041 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 6400 MHz
Type DDR5 LPDDR5
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x1024 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3287
Speakers - 2.0
Power - 2x2W
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Loudness 70 dB 77 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Size - 12.0 x 7.5 cm
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

