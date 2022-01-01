Home > Laptop comparison > Blade 17 (2022) or Legion 5i 17" (2021, Intel) – what's better?

Razer Blade 17 (2022) vs Lenovo Legion 5i 17" (2021, Intel)

73 out of 100
Razer Blade 17 (2022)
VS
57 out of 100
Lenovo Legion 5i 17
Razer Blade 17 (2022)
Lenovo Legion 5i 17" (2021, Intel)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Razer Blade 17 (2022) and Lenovo Legion 5i 17" (2021, Intel) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Razer Blade 17 (2022)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 60 Hz
  • Easier to carry: weighs 230 grams less (around 0.51 lbs)
  • Around 69% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Can run popular games at about 29-39% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 12% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • Smaller footprint: 11% more compact case (159.2 vs 179.2 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Blade 17 (2022)
vs
Legion 5i 17" (2021, Intel)

Case

Weight 2.75 kg (6.06 lbs) 2.98 kg (6.57 lbs)
Dimensions 395 x 260 x 19.9 mm
15.55 x 10.24 x 0.78 inches		 398.6 x 290 x 24.3-26.2 mm
15.69 x 11.42 x 0.96-1.03 inches
Area 1027 cm2 (159.2 inches2) 1156 cm2 (179.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.3% ~71.4%
Side bezels 6 mm 7.8 mm
Colors Black Blue
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Number of fans 3 2
Noise level 49.1 dB -

Display

Size 17.3 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 360 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support - Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1030:1
sRGB color space 100% -
Response time 3 ms 23 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:30 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Bottom
Charge power 280 W 170 / 230 / 300 W
Weigh of AC adapter 794 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.4 GHz 2.2-2.7 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.8 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 14 6
Threads 20 12
L3 Cache 24 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 95 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock - 1530 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1740 MHz
FLOPS 10.8 TFLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~12-14 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 3840 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 40
GPU performance
Blade 17 (2022) +52%
10.8 TFLOPS
Legion 5i 17" (2021, Intel)
7.12 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x1024 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers - 2.0
Power - 2x2W
Dolby Atmos - No
Loudness 70 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1
Fingerprint - No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port - Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
