Home > Laptop comparison > Blade 17 (2022) or Legion 7i Gen 6 16" (2021, Intel) – what's better?

Razer Blade 17 (2022) vs Lenovo Legion 7i Gen 6 16" (2021, Intel)

72 out of 100
Razer Blade 17 (2022)
VS
68 out of 100
Lenovo Legion 7i Gen 6 16
Razer Blade 17 (2022)
Lenovo Legion 7i Gen 6 16" (2021, Intel)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2560 x 1600
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Razer Blade 17 (2022) and Lenovo Legion 7i Gen 6 16" (2021, Intel) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Razer Blade 17 (2022)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 165 Hz
  • Around 23% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Better webcam recording quality
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 7i Gen 6 16" (2021, Intel)
  • Easier to carry: weighs 250 grams less (around 0.55 lbs)
  • Can run popular games at about 15-21% higher FPS
  • 49% sharper screen – 189 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Smaller footprint: 9% more compact case (145.1 vs 159.2 square inches)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Blade 17 (2022)
vs
Legion 7i Gen 6 16" (2021, Intel)

Case

Weight 2.75 kg (6.06 lbs) 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs)
Dimensions 395 x 260 x 19.9 mm
15.55 x 10.24 x 0.78 inches		 360 x 260 x 20.1-23.5 mm
14.17 x 10.24 x 0.79-0.93 inches
Area 1027 cm2 (159.2 inches2) 936 cm2 (145.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.3% ~79.3%
Side bezels 6 mm 7.7 mm
Colors Black Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes Yes
Number of fans 3 2
Noise level 49.1 dB -

Display

Size 17.3 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 360 Hz 165 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 189 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support - Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Response time 3 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:30 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Bottom
Charge power 280 W 230 / 300 W
Weigh of AC adapter 794 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.7 GHz 1.9-2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.8 GHz 4.6 GHz
Cores 14 8
Threads 20 16
L3 Cache 24 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 130 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock - 1504 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1802 MHz
FLOPS 10.8 TFLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 192 bit
Memory speed ~12-14 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 3840 3840
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 120
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 48
GPU performance
Blade 17 (2022)
10.8 TFLOPS
Legion 7i Gen 6 16" (2021, Intel) +28%
13.8 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x1024 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3306
Speakers - 2.0
Power - 2x2W
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Loudness 70 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1
Fingerprint - No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port - Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Dell XPS 17 9720 (2022) or Razer Blade 17 (2022)
2. Asus ROG Zephyrus S17 (2021) or Razer Blade 17 (2022)
3. Razer Blade 15 (2022) or Blade 17 (2022)
4. Dell XPS 15 9500 or Lenovo Legion 7i Gen 6 16" (2021, Intel)
5. Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH315-53) or Lenovo Legion 7i Gen 6 16" (2021, Intel)
6. Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021) or Lenovo Legion 7i Gen 6 16" (2021, Intel)
7. Dell Alienware m15 R3 or Lenovo Legion 7i Gen 6 16" (2021, Intel)
8. Razer Blade 15 Base Edition (2021) or Lenovo Legion 7i Gen 6 16" (2021, Intel)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Lenovo Legion 7i Gen 6 16" (2021, Intel) and Razer Blade 17 (2022) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский