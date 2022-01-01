You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 (165Hz) 2560 x 1440 (240Hz) 3840 x 2160 - 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 2560 x 1600 Battery 82 Wh - 52.5 Wh 86 Wh CPU - Intel Core i7 12800H Intel Core i9 12900H - Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i5 1245U Intel Core i7 1255U Intel Core i7 1265U Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i5 1250P Intel Core i7 1260P Intel Core i7 1270P Intel Core i7 1280P GPU - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB GeForce MX550 2GB RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 16GB 24GB 32GB 40GB 48GB Storage - 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Razer Blade 17 (2022) Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 60 Hz

Can run popular games at about 226-308% higher FPS

Around 3.1x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a much bigger (~56%) battery – 82 against 52.5 watt-hours

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2 Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad T16 Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1110 grams less (around 2.45 lbs)

Smaller footprint: 10% more compact case (143.4 vs 159.2 square inches)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.75 kg (6.06 lbs) 1.64 kg (3.62 lbs) Dimensions 395 x 260 x 19.9 mm

15.55 x 10.24 x 0.78 inches 361.9 x 255.5 x 20.5 mm

14.25 x 10.06 x 0.81 inches Area 1027 cm2 (159.2 inches2) 925 cm2 (143.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.3% ~80.3% Side bezels 6 mm 8.6 mm Colors Black Black, Gray Transformer No No Opening angle - 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber Yes No Number of fans 4 - Noise level 49.1 dB -

Display 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 (165Hz) 2560 x 1440 (240Hz) 3840 x 2160 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 2560 x 1600 Size 17.3 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 360 Hz 60 Hz PPI 127 ppi 142 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast - 100:1 sRGB color space 100% 100% Response time 3 ms - Max. brightness Blade 17 (2022) n/a ThinkPad T16 400 nits

Battery Capacity 82 Wh 52.5 Wh 86 Wh Full charging time 1:30 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 280 W 65 / 135 W Weigh of AC adapter 794 gramm -

CPU CPU name Intel Core i7 12800H Intel Core i9 12900H Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i5 1245U Intel Core i7 1255U Intel Core i7 1265U Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i5 1250P Intel Core i7 1260P Intel Core i7 1270P Intel Core i7 1280P Base frequency 2.4 GHz 1.3 GHz Turbo frequency 4.8 GHz 4.4 GHz Cores 14 10 Threads 20 12 L3 Cache 24 MB 12 MB Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Blade 17 (2022) +24% 1868 ThinkPad T16 1507 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Blade 17 (2022) +124% 13011 ThinkPad T16 5813 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) Blade 17 (2022) +28% 1889 ThinkPad T16 1478 Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) Blade 17 (2022) +205% 15869 ThinkPad T16 5202

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB GeForce MX550 2GB TGP 115-130 W - Nvidia Optimus MUX - Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 1504 MHz 1065 MHz GPU boost clock 1802 MHz 1320 MHz FLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS 2.703 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 2 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 192 bit 64 bit Memory speed 14 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 3840 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 32 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 16 GPU performance Blade 17 (2022) +411% 13.8 TFLOPS ThinkPad T16 2.703 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB 24GB 32GB 40GB 48GB Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR5 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 Max. ram size 64 GB 48 GB

Storage Storage size 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x1024 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3287 Speakers - 2.0 Power - 2x2W Dolby Atmos - Yes Loudness 70 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint - Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size - 11.5 x 67.7 cm Surface Glass - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.