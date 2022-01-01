Razer Blade 17 (2022) vs Lenovo ThinkPad T16
Review
Performance
System and application performance
58
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
44
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
37
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
61
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
79
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
80
NanoReview Score
52
Key Differences
Advantages of the Razer Blade 17 (2022)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 60 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 226-308% higher FPS
- Around 3.1x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Features a much bigger (~56%) battery – 82 against 52.5 watt-hours
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad T16
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1110 grams less (around 2.45 lbs)
- Smaller footprint: 10% more compact case (143.4 vs 159.2 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.75 kg (6.06 lbs)
|1.64 kg (3.62 lbs)
|Dimensions
|395 x 260 x 19.9 mm
15.55 x 10.24 x 0.78 inches
|361.9 x 255.5 x 20.5 mm
14.25 x 10.06 x 0.81 inches
|Area
|1027 cm2 (159.2 inches2)
|925 cm2 (143.4 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~80.3%
|~80.3%
|Side bezels
|6 mm
|8.6 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Black, Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|-
|180°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|Yes
|No
|Number of fans
|4
|-
|Noise level
|49.1 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|17.3 inches
|16 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|360 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|127 ppi
|142 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|-
|100:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|100%
|Response time
|3 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|1:30 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|280 W
|65 / 135 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|794 gramm
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.4 GHz
|1.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.8 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Cores
|14
|10
|Threads
|20
|12
|L3 Cache
|24 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Blade 17 (2022) +24%
1868
1507
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Blade 17 (2022) +124%
13011
5813
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Blade 17 (2022) +28%
1889
1478
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Blade 17 (2022) +205%
15869
5202
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|115-130 W
|-
|Nvidia Optimus
|MUX
|-
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|1504 MHz
|1065 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1802 MHz
|1320 MHz
|FLOPS
|13.8 TFLOPS
|2.703 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|2 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|64 bit
|Memory speed
|14 Gbps
|~12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|3840
|1024
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|120
|32
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|48
|16
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|48 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x1024 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Realtek ALC3287
|Speakers
|-
|2.0
|Power
|-
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|Yes
|Loudness
|70 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|-
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|3x USB 3.2
|2x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|No
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|-
|11.5 x 67.7 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
