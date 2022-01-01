Home > Laptop comparison > Blade 17 (2022) or ThinkPad T16 – what's better?

Razer Blade 17 (2022) vs Lenovo ThinkPad T16

74 out of 100
Razer Blade 17 (2022)
VS
52 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkPad T16
Razer Blade 17 (2022)
Lenovo ThinkPad T16
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 82 Wh
CPU
GPU GeForce MX550 2GB
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Razer Blade 17 (2022) and Lenovo ThinkPad T16 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Razer Blade 17 (2022)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 226-308% higher FPS
  • Around 3.1x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a much bigger (~56%) battery – 82 against 52.5 watt-hours
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad T16
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1110 grams less (around 2.45 lbs)
  • Smaller footprint: 10% more compact case (143.4 vs 159.2 square inches)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Blade 17 (2022)
vs
ThinkPad T16

Case

Weight 2.75 kg (6.06 lbs) 1.64 kg (3.62 lbs)
Dimensions 395 x 260 x 19.9 mm
15.55 x 10.24 x 0.78 inches		 361.9 x 255.5 x 20.5 mm
14.25 x 10.06 x 0.81 inches
Area 1027 cm2 (159.2 inches2) 925 cm2 (143.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.3% ~80.3%
Side bezels 6 mm 8.6 mm
Colors Black Black, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Number of fans 4 -
Noise level 49.1 dB -

Display

Size 17.3 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 360 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 142 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 100:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Response time 3 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:30 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 280 W 65 / 135 W
Weigh of AC adapter 794 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.4 GHz 1.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.8 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 14 10
Threads 20 12
L3 Cache 24 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Blade 17 (2022) +24%
1868
ThinkPad T16
1507
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Blade 17 (2022) +124%
13011
ThinkPad T16
5813
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Blade 17 (2022) +28%
1889
ThinkPad T16
1478
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Blade 17 (2022) +205%
15869
ThinkPad T16
5202

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 115-130 W -
Nvidia Optimus MUX -
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 1504 MHz 1065 MHz
GPU boost clock 1802 MHz 1320 MHz
FLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS 2.703 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 2 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 64 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 3840 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 32
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 16
GPU performance
Blade 17 (2022) +411%
13.8 TFLOPS
ThinkPad T16
2.703 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
Max. ram size 64 GB 48 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x1024 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3287
Speakers - 2.0
Power - 2x2W
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Loudness 70 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint - Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 11.5 x 67.7 cm
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

