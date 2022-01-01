Home > Laptop comparison > Blade 17 (2022) or Gram 17 (2021) – what's better?

Razer Blade 17 (2022) vs LG Gram 17 (2021)

Evaluation of Razer Blade 17 (2022) and LG Gram 17 (2021) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Razer Blade 17 (2022)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 849-1157% higher FPS
  • Around 6.3x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Advantages of the LG Gram 17 (2021)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1400 grams less (around 3.09 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • 40% sharper screen – 178 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Case

Weight 2.75 kg (6.06 lbs) 1.35 kg (2.98 lbs)
Dimensions 395 x 260 x 19.9 mm
15.55 x 10.24 x 0.78 inches		 380.2 x 260.1 x 17.8 mm
14.97 x 10.24 x 0.7 inches
Area 1027 cm2 (159.2 inches2) 989 cm2 (153.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.3% ~84.8%
Side bezels 6 mm 7 mm
Colors Black White, Black, Silver
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 140°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Number of fans 4 2
Noise level 49.1 dB 30.5 dB

Display

Size 17.3 inches 17 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 360 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 178 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support - No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy
Display tests
Contrast - 951:1
sRGB color space 100% 98.8%
Adobe RGB profile - 83.9%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 92.9%
Response time 3 ms 30 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:30 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 280 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 794 gramm 287 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.4 GHz 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.8 GHz 4.1 GHz
Cores 14 2
Threads 20 4
L3 Cache 24 MB 6 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Blade 17 (2022) +422%
13011
Gram 17 (2021)
2492
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Blade 17 (2022) +529%
15869
Gram 17 (2021)
2524

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 115-130 W 15 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX -
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 8 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 1504 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1802 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR4X
Memory bus 192 bit -
Memory speed 14 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 3840 384
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 24
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 12
GPU performance
Blade 17 (2022) +1543%
13.8 TFLOPS
Gram 17 (2021)
0.84 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 4266 MHz
Type DDR5 LPDDR4X
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x1024 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers - 2.0
Power - 2x2W
Loudness 70 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1
Fingerprint - Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.6 mm
Touchpad
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

