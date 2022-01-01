Razer Blade 17 (2022) vs LG Gram 17 (2022)
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Razer Blade 17 (2022)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 60 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 483-659% higher FPS
- Around 83% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
Advantages of the LG Gram 17 (2022)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1550 grams less (around 3.42 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
- 40% sharper screen – 178 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.75 kg (6.06 lbs)
|1.2 kg (2.65 lbs)
|Dimensions
|395 x 260 x 19.9 mm
15.55 x 10.24 x 0.78 inches
|378.8 x 258.8 x 17.7 mm
14.91 x 10.19 x 0.7 inches
|Area
|1027 cm2 (159.2 inches2)
|980 cm2 (151.9 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~80.3%
|~85.5%
|Side bezels
|6 mm
|6.3 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|Yes
|-
|Number of fans
|4
|-
|Noise level
|49.1 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|17.3 inches
|17 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|360 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|127 ppi
|178 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|-
|1200:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|99%
|Response time
|3 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|1:30 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|280 W
|65 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|794 gramm
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.4 GHz
|1.7 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.8 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Cores
|14
|12
|Threads
|20
|16
|L3 Cache
|24 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Blade 17 (2022) +14%
1868
1639
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Blade 17 (2022) +75%
13011
7424
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Blade 17 (2022) +59%
1889
1187
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Blade 17 (2022) +83%
15869
8650
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|115-130 W
|15 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|MUX
|-
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|1504 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1802 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|13.8 TFLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|System Shared
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|LPDDR5
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|-
|Memory speed
|14 Gbps
|5.2 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|3840
|640
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|120
|40
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|48
|20
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|5200 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|LPDDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|-
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x1024 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|-
|2.0
|Power
|-
|2x1.5W
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|No
|Loudness
|70 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|-
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|3x USB 3.2
|2x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|No
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|-
|13.1 x 8.2 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
