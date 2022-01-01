Home > Laptop comparison > Blade 17 (2022) or GE76 Raider – what's better?

Razer Blade 17 (2022) vs MSI GE76 Raider

74 out of 100
Razer Blade 17 (2022)
VS
64 out of 100
MSI GE76 Raider
Razer Blade 17 (2022)
MSI GE76 Raider
Display
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Razer Blade 17 (2022) and MSI GE76 Raider important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Razer Blade 17 (2022)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 144 Hz
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 150 grams less (around 0.33 lbs)
  • Around 2.2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Smaller footprint: 9% more compact case (159.2 vs 174.7 square inches)
Advantages of the MSI GE76 Raider
  • Features a bigger (~22%) battery – 99.9 against 82 watt-hours
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Blade 17 (2022)
vs
GE76 Raider

Case

Weight 2.75 kg (6.06 lbs) 2.9 kg (6.39 lbs)
Dimensions 395 x 260 x 19.9 mm
15.55 x 10.24 x 0.78 inches		 397 x 284 x 25.9 mm
15.63 x 11.18 x 1.02 inches
Area 1027 cm2 (159.2 inches2) 1127 cm2 (174.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.3% ~73.2%
Side bezels 6 mm 7 mm
Colors Black Blue
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Number of fans 4 2
Noise level 49.1 dB 55 dB

Display

Size 17.3 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 360 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support - No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% -
Response time 3 ms -

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:30 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Left Bottom
Charge power 280 W 230 / 240 / 280 W
Weigh of AC adapter 794 gramm 880 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.4 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.8 GHz 5 GHz
Cores 14 6
Threads 20 12
L3 Cache 24 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Blade 17 (2022) +45%
1867
GE76 Raider
1291
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Blade 17 (2022) +118%
13503
GE76 Raider
6206
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Blade 17 (2022) +55%
1939
GE76 Raider
1253
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Blade 17 (2022) +115%
16877
GE76 Raider
7845

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 115-130 W 130 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1504 MHz 1504 MHz
GPU boost clock 1802 MHz 1802 MHz
FLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 192 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 3840 3840
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 120
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 48
GPU performance
Blade 17 (2022)
13.8 TFLOPS
GE76 Raider
13.8 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x1024 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers - 2.2
Power - 2x2W, 2x1W
Dolby Atmos - No
Loudness 70 dB 87 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint - No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

