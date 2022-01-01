Razer Blade 17 (2022) vs MSI GS76 Stealth
Review
Performance
System and application performance
73
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
76
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
49
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
79
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Razer Blade 17 (2022)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 240 Hz
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
- Around 33% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Can run popular games at about 8-11% higher FPS
- Better webcam recording quality
Advantages of the MSI GS76 Stealth
- Easier to carry: weighs 300 grams less (around 0.66 lbs)
- Features a bigger (~22%) battery – 99.9 against 82 watt-hours
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.75 kg (6.06 lbs)
|2.45 kg (5.4 lbs)
|Dimensions
|395 x 260 x 19.9 mm
15.55 x 10.24 x 0.78 inches
|396.1 x 259 x 20.25 mm
15.59 x 10.2 x 0.8 inches
|Area
|1027 cm2 (159.2 inches2)
|1026 cm2 (159 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~80.3%
|~80.4%
|Side bezels
|6 mm
|6.6 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|Yes
|No
|Number of fans
|4
|3
|Noise level
|49.1 dB
|55.7 dB
Display
|Size
|17.3 inches
|17.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|360 Hz
|240 Hz
|PPI
|127 ppi
|127 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|-
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|-
|744:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|94.2%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|66.5%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|68.7%
|Response time
|3 ms
|3 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|1:30 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|280 W
|230 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|794 gramm
|590 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.4 GHz
|1.9-2.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.8 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Cores
|14
|8
|Threads
|20
|16
|L3 Cache
|24 MB
|24 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Blade 17 (2022) +19%
1867
1574
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Blade 17 (2022) +66%
13503
8131
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Blade 17 (2022) +23%
1939
1575
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Blade 17 (2022) +33%
16877
12725
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|115-130 W
|80-95 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|MUX
|Yes, Advanced Optimus
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|1504 MHz
|1215 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1802 MHz
|1567 MHz
|FLOPS
|13.8 TFLOPS
|12 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|192 bit
|Memory speed
|14 Gbps
|14 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|3840
|3840
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|120
|120
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|48
|48
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x1024 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|-
|2.0
|Power
|-
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|No
|Loudness
|70 dB
|89 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|-
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|3x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|No
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|-
|12.0 x 6.0 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
