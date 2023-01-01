You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 (165Hz) 2560 x 1440 (240Hz) 3840 x 2160 3840 x 2160 CPU - Intel Core i7 12800H Intel Core i9 12900H - Intel Core i9 13950HX Intel Core i9 13980HX GPU - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB - GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB - 32GB 64GB 128GB Storage - 1024GB 2048GB - 2048GB 4096GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Razer Blade 17 (2022) Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 144 Hz

Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 144 Hz Significantly easier to carry: weighs 550 grams less (around 1.21 lbs)

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 550 grams less (around 1.21 lbs) Thinner bezels and 27% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 27% higher screen-to-body ratio Includes an old-school USB-A port

Includes an old-school USB-A port Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2 Better webcam recording quality

Better webcam recording quality Much smaller footprint: 22% more compact case (159.2 vs 203 square inches) Advantages of the MSI Titan GT77 HX (2023) Can run popular games at about 43-59% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 43-59% higher FPS Around 64% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 64% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Features a bigger (~22%) battery – 99.9 against 82 watt-hours

Features a bigger (~22%) battery – 99.9 against 82 watt-hours 101% sharper screen – 255 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)

101% sharper screen – 255 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI) Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 300 nits

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.75 kg (6.06 lbs) 3.3 kg (7.28 lbs) Dimensions 395 x 260 x 19.9 mm

15.55 x 10.24 x 0.78 inches 397 x 330 x 23 mm

15.63 x 12.99 x 0.91 inches Area 1027 cm2 (159.2 inches2) 1310 cm2 (203 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.3% ~63% Side bezels 6 mm 7 mm Colors Black Black Transformer No No Opening angle - 135° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber Yes No Number of fans 4 4 Noise level 49.1 dB 61 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 (165Hz) 2560 x 1440 (240Hz) 3840 x 2160 3840 x 2160 Size 17.3 inches 17.3 inches Type IPS LCD Mini LED Refresh rate 360 Hz 144 Hz PPI 127 ppi 255 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 3840 x 2160 pixels HDR support No Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast - 6060000:1 sRGB color space 100% 99.9% Adobe RGB profile - 92.4% DCI-P3 color gamut - 94.9% Response time 3 ms - Max. brightness Blade 17 (2022) 300 nits Titan GT77 HX (2023) +100% 600 nits

Battery Capacity 82 Wh 99.9 Wh Full charging time 1:30 hr 2:40 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left, Right Charge power 280 W 330 W Weigh of AC adapter 794 grams 1330 grams

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB TGP 115-130 W 175 W Nvidia Optimus MUX MUX Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 4 nm GPU base clock 1504 MHz - GPU boost clock 1802 MHz - FLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS 24.7 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 12 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 192 bit 192 bit Memory speed 14 Gbps ~16 Gbps Shading units (cores) 3840 7424 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 232 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 80 GPU performance Blade 17 (2022) 13.8 TFLOPS Titan GT77 HX (2023) +79% 24.7 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 32GB 64GB 128GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x16 GB Clock 4800 MHz 5600 MHz Type DDR5 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 4 Max. ram size 64 GB 128 GB

Storage Storage size 1024GB 2048GB 2048GB 4096GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) - Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x1024 GB 1x2048 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 3 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers - 2.2 Power - 4x2W Dolby Atmos - No Loudness 70 dB 90.1 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.3 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No 1x v1.4 VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Mechanical Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Surface Glass Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.