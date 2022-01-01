You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 (165Hz) 2560 x 1440 (240Hz) 3840 x 2160 - 1920 x 1080 (144 Hz) 2560 x 1440 (165 Hz) CPU - Intel Core i7 12800H Intel Core i9 12900H - Intel Core i7 10750H Intel Core i7 11800H GPU - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB - GeForce RTX 3060 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 8GB RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB 16GB Storage - 1024GB 2048GB 512GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Razer Blade 17 (2022) Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 144 Hz

Around 2.3x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2

Features a bigger (~26%) battery – 82 against 65 watt-hours

Can run popular games at about 8-11% higher FPS

Better webcam recording quality

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface Advantages of the Razer Blade 15 Base Edition (2021) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 660 grams less (around 1.46 lbs)

Much smaller footprint: 19% more compact case (129.3 vs 159.2 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.75 kg (6.06 lbs) 2.09 kg (4.61 lbs) Dimensions 395 x 260 x 19.9 mm

15.55 x 10.24 x 0.78 inches 355 x 235 x 19.9 mm

13.98 x 9.25 x 0.78 inches Area 1027 cm2 (159.2 inches2) 834 cm2 (129.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.3% ~80.4% Side bezels 6 mm 4.8 mm Colors Black Black Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber Yes Yes Number of fans 4 2 Noise level 49.1 dB -

Display 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 (165Hz) 2560 x 1440 (240Hz) 3840 x 2160 1920 x 1080 (144 Hz) 2560 x 1440 (165 Hz) Size 17.3 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 360 Hz 144 Hz PPI 127 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support - No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests sRGB color space 100% 100% Response time 3 ms - Max. brightness Blade 17 (2022) n/a Blade 15 Base Edition (2021) 300 nits

Battery Capacity 82 Wh 65 Wh Full charging time 1:30 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 280 W 230 W Weigh of AC adapter 794 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB GeForce RTX 3060 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 8GB TGP 115-130 W 95 W Nvidia Optimus MUX Yes Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 1504 MHz 1215 MHz GPU boost clock 1802 MHz 1567 MHz FLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS 12 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 192 bit 192 bit Memory speed 14 Gbps 14 Gbps Shading units (cores) 3840 3840 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 120 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 48 GPU performance Blade 17 (2022) +15% 13.8 TFLOPS Blade 15 Base Edition (2021) 12 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 16GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 2933 MHz Type DDR5 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 1024GB 2048GB 512GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x1024 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers - 2.0 Dolby Atmos - Yes Loudness 70 dB - Microphones 2 -

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1 Fingerprint - No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.1 USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 3 HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.