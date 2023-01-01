Home > Laptop comparison > Blade 17 (2022) or Blade 16 – what's better?

70 out of 100
Razer Blade 17 (2022)
VS
76 out of 100
Razer Blade 16
Razer Blade 17 (2022)
Razer Blade 16
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
Intel Core i9 13950HX
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Razer Blade 17 (2022) and Blade 16 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Razer Blade 17 (2022)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 240 Hz
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
Advantages of the Razer Blade 16
  • Easier to carry: weighs 300 grams less (around 0.66 lbs)
  • Around 63% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Can run popular games at about 12-17% higher FPS
  • Features a bigger (~16%) battery – 95.1 against 82 watt-hours
  • Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
  • 49% sharper screen – 189 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Much smaller footprint: 16% more compact case (134.2 vs 159.2 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Blade 17 (2022)
vs
Blade 16

Case

Weight 2.75 kg (6.06 lbs) 2.45 kg (5.4 lbs)
Dimensions 395 x 260 x 19.9 mm
15.55 x 10.24 x 0.78 inches		 355 x 244 x 21.99 mm
13.98 x 9.61 x 0.87 inches
Area 1027 cm2 (159.2 inches2) 866 cm2 (134.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.3% ~85.7%
Side bezels 6 mm 5.2 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes Yes
Number of fans 4 2
Noise level 49.1 dB -

Display

Size 17.3 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 360 Hz 240 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 189 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% -
DCI-P3 color gamut - 100%
Response time 3 ms 3 ms
Max. brightness
Blade 17 (2022)
300 nits
Blade 16 +67%
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:30 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 280 W 280 / 330 W
Weigh of AC adapter 794 grams -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.4 GHz 2.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.8 GHz 5.5 GHz
Cores 14 (6P + 8E) 24 (8P + 16E)
Threads 20 32
L3 Cache 24 MB 36 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Blade 17 (2022)
1868
Blade 16 +15%
2142
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Blade 17 (2022)
13011
Blade 16 +72%
22423
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Blade 17 (2022)
1889
Blade 16 +18%
2238
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Blade 17 (2022)
16795
Blade 16 +63%
27404
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 115-130 W 140 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 4 nm
GPU base clock 1504 MHz -
GPU boost clock 1802 MHz -
FLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS 16.8 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 8 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps ~16 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 3840 3072
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 96
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 32
GPU performance
Blade 17 (2022)
13.8 TFLOPS
Blade 16 +22%
16.8 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 5600 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x1024 GB 1x1024 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers - 2.2
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Loudness 70 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1 mm
Touchpad
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
