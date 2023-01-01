Home > Laptop comparison > Blade 18 or Predator Helios 300 (PH315-55) – what's better?

76 out of 100
Razer Blade 18
VS
66 out of 100
Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH315-55)
Razer Blade 18
Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH315-55)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2560 x 1600
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Razer Blade 18 and Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH315-55) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Razer Blade 18
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 165 Hz
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 35% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Around 58% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Can run popular games at about 12-17% higher FPS
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
  • 19% sharper screen – 168 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH315-55)
  • Easier to carry: weighs 250 grams less (around 0.55 lbs)
  • Features a a little bigger (~10%) battery – 90 against 82 watt-hours
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Blade 18
vs
Predator Helios 300 (PH315-55)

Case

Weight 2.75 kg (6.06 lbs) 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs)
Dimensions 395 x 260 x 19.9 mm
15.55 x 10.24 x 0.78 inches		 359.4 x 276.4 x 24.9-25.9 mm
14.15 x 10.88 x 0.98-1.02 inches
Area 1027 cm2 (159.2 inches2) 993 cm2 (154 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~91.5% ~67.6%
Side bezels 3.7 mm 7 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 140°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Number of fans 3 2
Noise level - 62.2 dB

Display

Size 18 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 240 Hz 165 Hz
PPI 168 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
DCI-P3 color gamut 100% -
Response time 3 ms -
Max. brightness
Blade 18 +67%
500 nits
Predator Helios 300 (PH315-55)
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Bottom
Charge power 230 / 280 W 280 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 5.4 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 24 (8P + 16E) 14 (6P + 8E)
Threads 32 20
L3 Cache 36 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (32EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 140 W 140 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 4 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock - 1504 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1802 MHz
FLOPS 16.8 TFLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS
Memory size 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit
Memory speed ~16 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 3072 3840
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 96 120
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 48
GPU performance
Blade 18 +22%
16.8 TFLOPS
Predator Helios 300 (PH315-55)
13.8 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 5600 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x1024 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.4 2.0
Dolby Atmos - No
Loudness - 81 dB
Microphones 2 -

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No 1x v1.4
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1 mm -
Touchpad
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
