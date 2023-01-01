Razer Blade 18 vs Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2018)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Razer Blade 18
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 60 Hz
- Around 4.6x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Thinner bezels and 12% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Better webcam recording quality
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) and an SSD
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2018)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 920 grams less (around 2.03 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 2
- 32% sharper screen – 221 versus 168 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Much smaller footprint: 18% more compact case (130.3 vs 159.2 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.75 kg (6.06 lbs)
|1.83 kg (4.04 lbs)
|Dimensions
|395 x 260 x 19.9 mm
15.55 x 10.24 x 0.78 inches
|349.3 x 240.7 x 15.5 mm
13.75 x 9.48 x 0.61 inches
|Area
|1027 cm2 (159.2 inches2)
|841 cm2 (130.4 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~91.5%
|~81.8%
|Side bezels
|3.7 mm
|8.8 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Silver, Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|-
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|Yes
|No
|Liquid metal
|No
|-
|Number of fans
|3
|2
|Max. fan speed (RPM)
|-
|6500 RPM
|Noise level (max. load)
|53.5 dB
|47 dB
Display
|Size
|18 inches
|15.4 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|240 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|168 ppi
|221 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|2880 x 1800 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Contrast
|1037:1
|1333:1
|sRGB color space
|99.8%
|99.9%
|Adobe RGB profile
|85.3%
|86.6%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|100%
|98.7%
|Response time
|6 ms
|35 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|11.4 V
|Full charging time
|1:30 hr
|2:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left, Right
|Left, Right
|Charge power
|230 / 280 / 330 W
|87 W
|Cable length
|-
|2 meters
|Weigh of AC adapter
|804 / 823 grams
|369 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.2 GHz
|2.2 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|5.4 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Cores
|24 (8P + 16E)
|6
|Threads
|32
|12
|L3 Cache
|36 MB
|9 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Blade 18 +86%
2111
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Blade 18 +293%
21984
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Blade 18 +99%
2181
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Blade 18 +365%
29112
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|140 W
|15 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|MUX
|-
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|4 nm
|14 nm
|GPU base clock
|-
|350 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|-
|1000 MHz
|FLOPS
|16.8 TFLOPS
|0.38 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|8 GB
|System Shared
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|DDR4
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|-
|Memory speed
|~16 Gbps
|2.4 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|3072
|192
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|96
|24
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|32
|3
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|5600 MHz
|2400 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Custom
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x1024 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|-
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.4
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Loudness
|85.7 dB
|85 dB
|Microphones
|2
|3
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v5
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5
|Fingerprint
|No
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|2560 x 1440
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|No
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|4x USB 3.1
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 3
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1 mm
|0.7 mm
|Size
|17.0 x 9.7 cm
|16.0 x 9.9 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|No
Further details
Notes on Blade 18:
- All configurations come with 32GB DDR5 memory, except for the GeForce RTX 4060 version, which has 16GB. Memory can be upgraded up to 64GB.
- GeForce RTX 4090 models have 2TB solid-state storage, while other models have 1 TB. Storage can be upgraded up to 8TB, with SATA SSD or mechanical hard drive options available.
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.
