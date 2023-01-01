Home > Laptop comparison > Blade 18 or MacBook Pro 15 (2018) – what's better?

Razer Blade 18 vs Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2018)

78 out of 100
Razer Blade 18
VS
48 out of 100
Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2018)
Razer Blade 18
Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2018)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU
GPU
Intel UHD Graphics 630
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Razer Blade 18 and Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2018) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Razer Blade 18
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 60 Hz
  • Around 4.6x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Thinner bezels and 12% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) and an SSD
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2018)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 920 grams less (around 2.03 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 2
  • 32% sharper screen – 221 versus 168 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Much smaller footprint: 18% more compact case (130.3 vs 159.2 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Blade 18
vs
MacBook Pro 15 (2018)

Case

Weight 2.75 kg (6.06 lbs) 1.83 kg (4.04 lbs)
Dimensions 395 x 260 x 19.9 mm
15.55 x 10.24 x 0.78 inches		 349.3 x 240.7 x 15.5 mm
13.75 x 9.48 x 0.61 inches
Area 1027 cm2 (159.2 inches2) 841 cm2 (130.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~91.5% ~81.8%
Side bezels 3.7 mm 8.8 mm
Colors Black Silver, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Liquid metal No -
Number of fans 3 2
Max. fan speed (RPM) - 6500 RPM
Noise level (max. load) 53.5 dB 47 dB

Display

Size 18 inches 15.4 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 240 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 168 ppi 221 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 2880 x 1800 pixels
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 1037:1 1333:1
sRGB color space 99.8% 99.9%
Adobe RGB profile 85.3% 86.6%
DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 98.7%
Response time 6 ms 35 ms
Max. brightness
Blade 18
500 nits
MacBook Pro 15 (2018)
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Full charging time 1:30 hr 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Left, Right
Charge power 230 / 280 / 330 W 87 W
Cable length - 2 meters
Weigh of AC adapter 804 / 823 grams 369 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2 GHz 2.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 5.4 GHz 4.1 GHz
Cores 24 (8P + 16E) 6
Threads 32 12
L3 Cache 36 MB 9 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (32EU) Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Blade 18 +293%
21984
MacBook Pro 15 (2018)
5588
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Blade 18 +365%
29112
MacBook Pro 15 (2018)
6262
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 140 W 15 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX -
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 4 nm 14 nm
GPU base clock - 350 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1000 MHz
FLOPS 16.8 TFLOPS 0.38 TFLOPS
Memory size 8 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 DDR4
Memory bus 128 bit -
Memory speed ~16 Gbps 2.4 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 3072 192
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 96 24
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 3
GPU performance
Blade 18 +4321%
16.8 TFLOPS
MacBook Pro 15 (2018)
0.38 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 5600 MHz 2400 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR4
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x1024 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.4 2.0
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness 85.7 dB 85 dB
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v5
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 2560 x 1440 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 4x USB 3.1
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 3
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1 mm 0.7 mm
Touchpad
Size 17.0 x 9.7 cm 16.0 x 9.9 cm
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes No
Further details
Notes on Blade 18:
    - All configurations come with 32GB DDR5 memory, except for the GeForce RTX 4060 version, which has 16GB. Memory can be upgraded up to 64GB.
    - GeForce RTX 4090 models have 2TB solid-state storage, while other models have 1 TB. Storage can be upgraded up to 8TB, with SATA SSD or mechanical hard drive options available.
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

