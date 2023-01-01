You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - Intel Core i9 13900HX Intel Core i9 13950HX Intel Core i9 13980HX - Intel Core i7 9750H Intel Core i9 9880H Intel Core i9 9980HK GPU - GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB Intel UHD Graphics 630 RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB - 16GB 32GB Storage - 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Razer Blade 18 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Includes an old-school USB-A port Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 60 Hz

Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 60 Hz Around 4.3x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 4.3x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Thinner bezels and 12% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 12% higher screen-to-body ratio Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks Better webcam recording quality

Better webcam recording quality User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) and an SSD Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2019) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 920 grams less (around 2.03 lbs)

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 920 grams less (around 2.03 lbs) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 2

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 2 32% sharper screen – 221 versus 168 pixels per inch (PPI)

32% sharper screen – 221 versus 168 pixels per inch (PPI) Much smaller footprint: 18% more compact case (130.3 vs 159.2 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.75 kg (6.06 lbs) 1.83 kg (4.04 lbs) Dimensions 395 x 260 x 19.9 mm

15.55 x 10.24 x 0.78 inches 349.3 x 240.7 x 15.5 mm

13.75 x 9.48 x 0.61 inches Area 1027 cm2 (159.2 inches2) 841 cm2 (130.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~91.5% ~81.8% Side bezels 3.7 mm 8.8 mm Colors Black Silver, Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 180° 135° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber Yes No Liquid metal No - Number of fans 3 2 Max. fan speed (RPM) - 6500 RPM Noise level (max. load) 53.5 dB -

Display 2560 x 1600 2880 x 1800 Size 18 inches 15.4 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 240 Hz 60 Hz PPI 168 ppi 221 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 2880 x 1800 pixels HDR support No Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast 1037:1 1650:1 sRGB color space 99.8% 100% Adobe RGB profile 85.3% - DCI-P3 color gamut 100% - Response time 6 ms - Max. brightness Blade 18 500 nits MacBook Pro 15 (2019) 500 nits

Battery Capacity 82 Wh 83.6 Wh Voltage - 11.4 V Full charging time 1:30 hr 2:00 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right Left, Right Charge power 230 / 280 / 330 W 87 W Cable length - 2 meters Weigh of AC adapter 804 / 823 grams 369 grams

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB Intel UHD Graphics 630 TGP 140 W 15 W Nvidia Optimus MUX - Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 4 nm 14 nm GPU base clock - 350 MHz GPU boost clock - 1000 MHz FLOPS 16.8 TFLOPS 0.38 TFLOPS Memory size 8 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 DDR4 Memory bus 128 bit - Memory speed ~16 Gbps 2.4 Gbps Shading units (cores) 3072 192 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 96 24 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 3 GPU performance Blade 18 +4321% 16.8 TFLOPS MacBook Pro 15 (2019) 0.38 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 5600 MHz 2400 MHz Type DDR5 DDR4 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage Storage size 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x1024 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.4 2.0 Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness 85.7 dB - Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v5 Bluetooth v5.2 v5 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 2560 x 1440 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 4x USB 3.1 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 3 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1 mm 0.6 mm Touchpad Size 17.0 x 9.7 cm 15.4 x 9.9 cm Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes No

Further details Notes on Blade 18: - All configurations come with 32GB DDR5 memory, except for the GeForce RTX 4060 version, which has 16GB. Memory can be upgraded up to 64GB. - GeForce RTX 4090 models have 2TB solid-state storage, while other models have 1 TB. Storage can be upgraded up to 8TB, with SATA SSD or mechanical hard drive options available.

