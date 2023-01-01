Home > Laptop comparison > Blade 18 or ROG Strix SCAR 16 – what's better?

Razer Blade 18 vs Asus ROG Strix SCAR 16

76 out of 100
Razer Blade 18
VS
82 out of 100
Asus ROG Strix SCAR 16
Razer Blade 18
Asus ROG Strix SCAR 16
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU
Intel Core i9 13980HX
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Razer Blade 18 and Asus ROG Strix SCAR 16 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Razer Blade 18
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Thinner bezels and 15% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Better webcam recording quality
Advantages of the Asus ROG Strix SCAR 16
  • Easier to carry: weighs 250 grams less (around 0.55 lbs)
  • Can run popular games at about 26-35% higher FPS
  • Around 18% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a a little bigger (~10%) battery – 90 against 82 watt-hours
  • Provides 120% higher max. screen brightness: 1100 vs 500 nits
  • Smaller footprint: 9% more compact case (144.9 vs 159.2 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Blade 18
vs
ROG Strix SCAR 16

Case

Weight 2.75 kg (6.06 lbs) 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs)
Dimensions 395 x 260 x 19.9 mm
15.55 x 10.24 x 0.78 inches		 354 x 264 x 22.6 mm
13.94 x 10.39 x 0.89 inches
Area 1027 cm2 (159.2 inches2) 935 cm2 (144.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~91.5% ~79.4%
Side bezels 3.7 mm 4.7 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Number of fans 3 3

Display

Size 18 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD Mini LED
Refresh rate 240 Hz 240 Hz
PPI 168 ppi 189 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 100%
Response time 3 ms 3 ms
Max. brightness
Blade 18
500 nits
ROG Strix SCAR 16 +120%
1100 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Left
Charge power 230 / 280 W 330 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2 GHz 2.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 5.4 GHz 5.6 GHz
Cores 24 (8P + 16E) 24 (8P + 16E)
Threads 32 32
L3 Cache 36 MB 36 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (32EU) Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Blade 18
20431
ROG Strix SCAR 16 +13%
23158
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Blade 18 +4%
2231
ROG Strix SCAR 16
2136
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Blade 18
26094
ROG Strix SCAR 16 +18%
30745
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 140 W 175 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 4 nm 4 nm
FLOPS 16.8 TFLOPS 24.7 TFLOPS
Memory size 8 GB 12 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit
Memory speed ~16 Gbps ~16 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 3072 7424
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 96 232
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 80
GPU performance
Blade 18
16.8 TFLOPS
ROG Strix SCAR 16 +47%
24.7 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 5600 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x1024 GB 1x1024 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.4 2.2
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1 mm 2 mm
Touchpad
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
