You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - Intel Core i9 13900HX Intel Core i9 13950HX Intel Core i9 13980HX AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX GPU - GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB - GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB - 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Razer Blade 18 Easier to carry: weighs 250 grams less (around 0.55 lbs)

Easier to carry: weighs 250 grams less (around 0.55 lbs) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Includes an old-school USB-A port Thinner bezels and 23% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 23% higher screen-to-body ratio Better webcam recording quality

Better webcam recording quality Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (159.2 vs 172.7 square inches) Advantages of the Asus ROG Strix SCAR 17 (2023) Can run popular games at about 26-35% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 26-35% higher FPS Features a a little bigger (~10%) battery – 90 against 82 watt-hours

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.75 kg (6.06 lbs) 3 kg (6.62 lbs) Dimensions 395 x 260 x 19.9 mm

15.55 x 10.24 x 0.78 inches 395 x 282 x 23.4-28.3 mm

15.55 x 11.1 x 0.92-1.11 inches Area 1027 cm2 (159.2 inches2) 1114 cm2 (172.6 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~91.5% ~74.1% Side bezels 3.7 mm 6 mm Colors Black Black Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber Yes Yes Number of fans 3 2

Display 2560 x 1600 2560 x 1440 Size 18 inches 17.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 240 Hz 240 Hz PPI 168 ppi 170 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 2560 x 1440 pixels HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 100% Response time 3 ms 3 ms Max. brightness Blade 18 500 nits ROG Strix SCAR 17 (2023) 500 nits

Battery Capacity 82 Wh 90 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right Bottom Charge power 230 / 280 W 330 W

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB TGP 140 W 175 W Nvidia Optimus MUX MUX Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 4 nm 4 nm FLOPS 16.8 TFLOPS 24.7 TFLOPS Memory size 8 GB 12 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit Memory speed ~16 Gbps ~16 Gbps Shading units (cores) 3072 7424 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 96 232 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 80 GPU performance Blade 18 16.8 TFLOPS ROG Strix SCAR 17 (2023) +47% 24.7 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 5600 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR5 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x1024 GB 1x1024 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.4 2.0 Dolby Atmos - Yes Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1 mm 2 mm Touchpad Surface Glass Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.