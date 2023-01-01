Home > Laptop comparison > Blade 18 or Alienware X16 – what's better?

76 out of 100
Razer Blade 18
VS
68 out of 100
Dell Alienware X16
Razer Blade 18
Dell Alienware X16
Review

Evaluation of Razer Blade 18 and Dell Alienware X16 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Razer Blade 18
  • Can run popular games at about 46-62% higher FPS
  • Around 60% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Thinner bezels and 30% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
  • Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
  • 18% sharper screen – 168 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Dell Alienware X16
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 480 versus 240 Hz
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Features a a little bigger (~10%) battery – 90 against 82 watt-hours
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Blade 18
vs
Alienware X16

Case

Weight 2.75 kg (6.06 lbs) 2.72 kg (6 lbs)
Dimensions 395 x 260 x 19.9 mm
15.55 x 10.24 x 0.78 inches		 364.74 x 289.81 x 18.57 mm
14.36 x 11.41 x 0.73 inches
Area 1027 cm2 (159.2 inches2) 1057 cm2 (163.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~91.5% ~70.2%
Side bezels 3.7 mm 10.1 mm
Colors Black Silver
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes Yes
Number of fans 3 4

Display

Size 18 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 240 Hz 480 Hz
PPI 168 ppi 142 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 100%
Response time 3 ms 3 ms
Max. brightness
Blade 18 +67%
500 nits
Alienware X16
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Bottom
Charge power 230 / 280 W 240 / 330 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2 GHz 2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 5.4 GHz 4.9 GHz
Cores 24 (8P + 16E) 10 (6P + 4E)
Threads 32 16
L3 Cache 36 MB 18 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (32EU) Intel UHD Graphics (64EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Blade 18 +20%
2145
Alienware X16
1788
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Blade 18 +91%
20431
Alienware X16
10678
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Blade 18 +20%
2231
Alienware X16
1866
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Blade 18 +60%
26094
Alienware X16
16278
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 140 W 140 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX Yes, Advanced Optimus
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 4 nm 4 nm
FLOPS 16.8 TFLOPS 9.2 TFLOPS
Memory size 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 96 bit
Memory speed ~16 Gbps ~16 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 3072 2560
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 96 80
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32
GPU performance
Blade 18 +83%
16.8 TFLOPS
Alienware X16
9.2 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 5600 MHz 6000 MHz
Type DDR5 LPDDR5
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x1024 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.4 2.4
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.3
Fingerprint No -
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 3x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No 1x v1.4
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1 mm 1.8 mm
Touchpad
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
