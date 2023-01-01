Razer Blade 18 vs Dell Alienware X16 76 out of 100 VS 68 out of 100 Razer Blade 18 Dell Alienware X16

You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 2560 x 1600 - 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 (165Hz) 2560 x 1600 (240Hz) CPU - Intel Core i9 13900HX Intel Core i9 13950HX Intel Core i9 13980HX - Intel Core i7 13620H Intel Core i7 13700H Intel Core i9 13900HK GPU - GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB - GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB - 16GB 32GB Storage - 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Razer Blade 18 Can run popular games at about 46-62% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 46-62% higher FPS Around 60% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 60% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Thinner bezels and 30% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 30% higher screen-to-body ratio Includes an old-school USB-A port

Includes an old-school USB-A port User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits

Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits 18% sharper screen – 168 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Dell Alienware X16 Higher screen refresh rate: 480 versus 240 Hz

Higher screen refresh rate: 480 versus 240 Hz Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2 Features a a little bigger (~10%) battery – 90 against 82 watt-hours

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.75 kg (6.06 lbs) 2.72 kg (6 lbs) Dimensions 395 x 260 x 19.9 mm

15.55 x 10.24 x 0.78 inches 364.74 x 289.81 x 18.57 mm

14.36 x 11.41 x 0.73 inches Area 1027 cm2 (159.2 inches2) 1057 cm2 (163.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~91.5% ~70.2% Side bezels 3.7 mm 10.1 mm Colors Black Silver Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber Yes Yes Number of fans 3 4

Display 2560 x 1600 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 (165Hz) 2560 x 1600 (240Hz) Size 18 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 240 Hz 480 Hz PPI 168 ppi 142 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 100% Response time 3 ms 3 ms Max. brightness Blade 18 +67% 500 nits Alienware X16 300 nits

Battery Capacity 82 Wh 90 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right Bottom Charge power 230 / 280 W 240 / 330 W

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB TGP 140 W 140 W Nvidia Optimus MUX Yes, Advanced Optimus Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 4 nm 4 nm FLOPS 16.8 TFLOPS 9.2 TFLOPS Memory size 8 GB 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 96 bit Memory speed ~16 Gbps ~16 Gbps Shading units (cores) 3072 2560 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 96 80 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32 GPU performance Blade 18 +83% 16.8 TFLOPS Alienware X16 9.2 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 5600 MHz 6000 MHz Type DDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage Storage size 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x1024 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.4 2.4 Dolby Atmos - Yes Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.3 Fingerprint No - Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 3x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No 1x v1.4 VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1 mm 1.8 mm Touchpad Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

