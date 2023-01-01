Home > Laptop comparison > Blade 18 or Alienware x17 R2 – what's better?

Razer Blade 18 vs Dell Alienware x17 R2

76 out of 100
Razer Blade 18
VS
69 out of 100
Dell Alienware x17 R2
Razer Blade 18
Dell Alienware x17 R2
Display 2560 x 1600
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Razer Blade 18 and Dell Alienware x17 R2 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Razer Blade 18
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 165 Hz
  • Easier to carry: weighs 270 grams less (around 0.6 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 33% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Around 55% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Can run popular games at about 12-17% higher FPS
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
  • 32% sharper screen – 168 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Much smaller footprint: 14% more compact case (159.2 vs 185.4 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell Alienware x17 R2
  • Features a a little bigger (~6%) battery – 87 against 82 watt-hours
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Blade 18
vs
Alienware x17 R2

Case

Weight 2.75 kg (6.06 lbs) 3.02 kg (6.66 lbs)
Dimensions 395 x 260 x 19.9 mm
15.55 x 10.24 x 0.78 inches		 399.2 x 299.5 x 12.9-17.1 mm
15.72 x 11.79 x 0.51-0.67 inches
Area 1027 cm2 (159.2 inches2) 1196 cm2 (185.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~91.5% ~69%
Side bezels 3.7 mm 8.1 mm
Colors Black White
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Number of fans 3 4
Noise level - 52.5 dB

Display

Size 18 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 240 Hz 165 Hz
PPI 168 ppi 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 800:1
sRGB color space - 100%
DCI-P3 color gamut 100% -
Response time 3 ms 3 ms
Max. brightness
Blade 18 +67%
500 nits
Alienware x17 R2
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 1:40 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Left
Charge power 230 / 280 W 240 / 330 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 1003 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 5.4 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 24 (8P + 16E) 14 (6P + 8E)
Threads 32 20
L3 Cache 36 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (32EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Blade 18 +20%
2145
Alienware x17 R2
1788
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Blade 18 +60%
20431
Alienware x17 R2
12740
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Blade 18 +19%
2231
Alienware x17 R2
1878
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Blade 18 +55%
26094
Alienware x17 R2
16885
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 140 W 140 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 4 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock - 1504 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1802 MHz
FLOPS 16.8 TFLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS
Memory size 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit
Memory speed ~16 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 3072 3840
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 96 120
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 48
GPU performance
Blade 18 +22%
16.8 TFLOPS
Alienware x17 R2
13.8 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 5600 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x1024 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3281
Speakers 2.4 2.2
Power - 4x2W
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Loudness - 84.3 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No 1x v1.4
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Mechanical
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1 mm 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Size - 11.2 x 6.6 cm
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
Comments

