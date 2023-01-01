Razer Blade 18 vs Dell XPS 15 9530 (2023)
Review
Performance
System and application performance
98
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
84
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
62
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
59
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
79
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
60
Key Differences
Advantages of the Razer Blade 18
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 60 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 212-290% higher FPS
- Around 2.2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Better webcam recording quality
- 16% sharper screen – 168 versus 145 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9530 (2023)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 890 grams less (around 1.96 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
- Features a a little bigger (~5%) battery – 86 against 82 watt-hours
- Much smaller footprint: 23% more compact case (122.9 vs 159.2 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.75 kg (6.06 lbs)
|1.86 kg (4.1 lbs)
|Dimensions
|395 x 260 x 19.9 mm
15.55 x 10.24 x 0.78 inches
|344.72 x 230.14 x 18 mm
13.57 x 9.06 x 0.71 inches
|Area
|1027 cm2 (159.2 inches2)
|793 cm2 (122.9 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~91.5%
|~88.9%
|Side bezels
|3.7 mm
|4.4 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Black, Silver
|Material
|Aluminum
|Top: Aluminum
Middle: Carbon fiber
Bottom: Aluminum
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|-
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|Yes
|No
|Liquid metal
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|3
|2
|Noise level (max. load)
|53.5 dB
|44.6 dB
Display
|Size
|18 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|240 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|168 ppi
|145 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Sync technology
|G-Sync
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Ambient light sensor
|No
|Yes
|Contrast
|1037:1
|1650:1
|sRGB color space
|99.8%
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|85.3%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|100%
|-
|Response time
|6 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|11.4 V
|Full charging time
|1:30 hr
|2:30 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left, Right
|Left, Right
|Charge power
|230 / 280 / 330 W
|130 W
|Cable length
|-
|1 meters
|Weight of AC adapter
|804 / 823 grams
|463 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.2 GHz
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|5.4 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Cores
|24 (8P + 16E)
|12 (4P + 8E)
|Threads
|32
|16
|L3 Cache
|36 MB
|18 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Blade 18 +22%
2122
1741
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Blade 18 +99%
21660
10899
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Blade 18 +20%
2175
1813
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Blade 18 +117%
30386
14011
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|140 W
|50 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|MUX
|Yes, Advanced Optimus
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|4 nm
|6 nm
|GPU base clock
|-
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|-
|1550 MHz
|FLOPS
|16.8 TFLOPS
|3.46 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|8 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|64 bit
|Memory speed
|~16 Gbps
|~12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|3072
|1024
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|96
|64
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|32
|32
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|5600 MHz
|4800 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x1024 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Realtek ALC3281
|Speakers
|2.4
|2.2
|Power
|-
|2x2W, 2x3W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
|Loudness
|85.7 dB
|83.4 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.3
|Fingerprint
|No
|Yes
|Infrared sensor
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|2560 x 1440
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|No
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|3x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1 mm
|1.3 mm
|Size
|17.0 x 9.7 cm
|15.0 x 9.0 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
Further details
Notes on Blade 18:
- All configurations come with 32GB DDR5 memory, except for the GeForce RTX 4060 version, which has 16GB. Memory can be upgraded up to 64GB.
- GeForce RTX 4090 models have 2TB solid-state storage, while other models have 1 TB. Storage can be upgraded up to 8TB, with SATA SSD or mechanical hard drive options available.
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.
