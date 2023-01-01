Home > Laptop comparison > Blade 18 or Omen 16 2022 (AMD) – what's better?

Razer Blade 18 vs HP Omen 16 2022 (AMD)

76 out of 100
Razer Blade 18
VS
63 out of 100
HP Omen 16 2022 (AMD)
Razer Blade 18
HP Omen 16 2022 (AMD)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2560 x 1600
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Razer Blade 18 and HP Omen 16 2022 (AMD) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Razer Blade 18
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 144 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 69-94% higher FPS
  • Around 68% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Thinner bezels and 17% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
  • 23% sharper screen – 168 versus 137 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the HP Omen 16 2022 (AMD)
  • Easier to carry: weighs 340 grams less (around 0.75 lbs)
  • Smaller footprint: 11% more compact case (141.8 vs 159.2 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Blade 18
vs
Omen 16 2022 (AMD)

Case

Weight 2.75 kg (6.06 lbs) 2.41 kg (5.31 lbs)
Dimensions 395 x 260 x 19.9 mm
15.55 x 10.24 x 0.78 inches		 369 x 248 x 23 mm
14.53 x 9.76 x 0.91 inches
Area 1027 cm2 (159.2 inches2) 915 cm2 (141.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~91.5% ~78.1%
Side bezels 3.7 mm 6.3 mm
Colors Black Silver
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 140°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Number of fans 3 2
Noise level - 54.1 dB

Display

Size 18 inches 16.1 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 240 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 168 ppi 137 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 848:1
sRGB color space - 99.2%
Adobe RGB profile - 73.4%
DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 74.4%
Response time 3 ms 14 ms
Max. brightness
Blade 18 +67%
500 nits
Omen 16 2022 (AMD)
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 2:20 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Bottom
Charge power 230 / 280 W 200 / 280 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 922 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2 GHz 3.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 5.4 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 24 (8P + 16E) 8
Threads 32 16
L3 Cache 36 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (32EU) AMD Radeon 680M
Fabrication process 10 nm 6 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Blade 18 +26%
2145
Omen 16 2022 (AMD)
1704
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Blade 18 +96%
20431
Omen 16 2022 (AMD)
10415
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Blade 18 +37%
2231
Omen 16 2022 (AMD)
1625
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Blade 18 +68%
26094
Omen 16 2022 (AMD)
15489
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 140 W -
Nvidia Optimus MUX Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 4 nm 8 nm
FLOPS 16.8 TFLOPS 7.46 TFLOPS
Memory size 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~16 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 3072 2560
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 96 80
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 48
GPU performance
Blade 18 +125%
16.8 TFLOPS
Omen 16 2022 (AMD)
7.46 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 5600 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x1024 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.4 2.0
Dolby Atmos - No
Loudness - 81 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1 mm 1.6 mm
Touchpad
Size - 13.0 x 8.6 cm
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

