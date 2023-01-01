You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 2560 x 1600 - 2560 x 1600 (60Hz) 2560 x 1600 (120Hz) CPU - Intel Core i9 13900HX Intel Core i9 13950HX Intel Core i9 13980HX - AMD Ryzen 5 6600HS​ AMD Ryzen 7 6800HS GPU - GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB - GeForce GTX 1650 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB 16GB Storage - 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Razer Blade 18 Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 60 Hz

Can run popular games at about 249-339% higher FPS

Around 2.9x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio

Features a bigger (~11%) battery – 82 against 74 watt-hours

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)

Provides 43% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 350 nits Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad 5 Pro Gen 7 (16" AMD) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 800 grams less (around 1.76 lbs)

Much smaller footprint: 13% more compact case (138.6 vs 159.2 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.75 kg (6.06 lbs) 1.95 kg (4.3 lbs) Dimensions 395 x 260 x 19.9 mm

15.55 x 10.24 x 0.78 inches 356 x 251 x 16.9 mm

14.02 x 9.88 x 0.67 inches Area 1027 cm2 (159.2 inches2) 894 cm2 (138.5 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~91.5% ~83.1% Side bezels 3.7 mm 5.7 mm Colors Black Gray Transformer No No Opening angle - 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber Yes No Number of fans 3 2 Noise level - 44 dB

Display 2560 x 1600 2560 x 1600 (60Hz) 2560 x 1600 (120Hz) Size 18 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 240 Hz 60 Hz PPI 168 ppi 189 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests sRGB color space - 100% DCI-P3 color gamut 100% - Response time 3 ms - Max. brightness Blade 18 +43% 500 nits IdeaPad 5 Pro Gen 7 (16" AMD) 350 nits

Battery Capacity 82 Wh 74 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right Left Charge power 230 / 280 W 100 / 135 W Weigh of AC adapter - 263 grams

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB GeForce GTX 1650 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB TGP 140 W 65 W Nvidia Optimus MUX Yes, Advanced Optimus Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 4 nm 12 nm GPU base clock - 1350 MHz GPU boost clock - 1485 MHz FLOPS 16.8 TFLOPS 3.041 TFLOPS Memory size 8 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~16 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 3072 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 96 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32 GPU performance Blade 18 +452% 16.8 TFLOPS IdeaPad 5 Pro Gen 7 (16" AMD) 3.041 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 16GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 5600 MHz 6400 MHz Type DDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage Storage size 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x1024 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3287 Speakers 2.4 2.0 Power - 2x2W Dolby Atmos - Yes Loudness - 77 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1 mm 1.5 mm Touchpad Size - 12.0 x 7.5 cm Surface Glass Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.