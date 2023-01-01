Home > Laptop comparison > Blade 18 or IdeaPad 5 Pro Gen 7 (16" AMD) – what's better?

Razer Blade 18 vs Lenovo IdeaPad 5 Pro Gen 7 (16" AMD)

76 out of 100
Razer Blade 18
VS
55 out of 100
Lenovo IdeaPad 5 Pro Gen 7 (16
Razer Blade 18
Lenovo IdeaPad 5 Pro Gen 7 (16" AMD)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2560 x 1600
CPU
GPU
RAM
16GB
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Razer Blade 18 and Lenovo IdeaPad 5 Pro Gen 7 (16" AMD) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Razer Blade 18
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 249-339% higher FPS
  • Around 2.9x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~11%) battery – 82 against 74 watt-hours
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
  • Provides 43% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 350 nits
Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad 5 Pro Gen 7 (16" AMD)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 800 grams less (around 1.76 lbs)
  • Much smaller footprint: 13% more compact case (138.6 vs 159.2 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Blade 18
vs
IdeaPad 5 Pro Gen 7 (16" AMD)

Case

Weight 2.75 kg (6.06 lbs) 1.95 kg (4.3 lbs)
Dimensions 395 x 260 x 19.9 mm
15.55 x 10.24 x 0.78 inches		 356 x 251 x 16.9 mm
14.02 x 9.88 x 0.67 inches
Area 1027 cm2 (159.2 inches2) 894 cm2 (138.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~91.5% ~83.1%
Side bezels 3.7 mm 5.7 mm
Colors Black Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Number of fans 3 2
Noise level - 44 dB

Display

Size 18 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 240 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 168 ppi 189 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space - 100%
DCI-P3 color gamut 100% -
Response time 3 ms -
Max. brightness
Blade 18 +43%
500 nits
IdeaPad 5 Pro Gen 7 (16" AMD)
350 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Left
Charge power 230 / 280 W 100 / 135 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 263 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 5.4 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 24 (8P + 16E) 6
Threads 32 12
L3 Cache 36 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (32EU) AMD Radeon 660M
Fabrication process 10 nm 6 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 140 W 65 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX Yes, Advanced Optimus
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 4 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock - 1350 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1485 MHz
FLOPS 16.8 TFLOPS 3.041 TFLOPS
Memory size 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~16 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 3072 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 96 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32
GPU performance
Blade 18 +452%
16.8 TFLOPS
IdeaPad 5 Pro Gen 7 (16" AMD)
3.041 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 5600 MHz 6400 MHz
Type DDR5 LPDDR5
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x1024 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3287
Speakers 2.4 2.0
Power - 2x2W
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Loudness - 77 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1 mm 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Size - 12.0 x 7.5 cm
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

