Home > Laptop comparison > Blade 18 or Legion 5 Pro Gen 7 (2022, AMD) – what's better?

Razer Blade 18 vs Lenovo Legion 5 Pro Gen 7 (2022, AMD)

76 out of 100
Razer Blade 18
VS
64 out of 100
Lenovo Legion 5 Pro Gen 7 (2022, AMD)
Razer Blade 18
Lenovo Legion 5 Pro Gen 7 (2022, AMD)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Razer Blade 18 and Lenovo Legion 5 Pro Gen 7 (2022, AMD) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Razer Blade 18
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 165 Hz
  • Around 2.5x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Can run popular games at about 51-70% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 16% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Better webcam recording quality
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 5 Pro Gen 7 (2022, AMD)
  • Easier to carry: weighs 260 grams less (around 0.57 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (146.3 vs 159.2 square inches)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Blade 18
vs
Legion 5 Pro Gen 7 (2022, AMD)

Case

Weight 2.75 kg (6.06 lbs) 2.49 kg (5.49 lbs)
Dimensions 395 x 260 x 19.9 mm
15.55 x 10.24 x 0.78 inches		 359.9 x 262.4 x 19.9 mm
14.17 x 10.33 x 0.78 inches
Area 1027 cm2 (159.2 inches2) 944 cm2 (146.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~91.5% ~78.6%
Side bezels 3.7 mm 7.6 mm
Colors Black White, Gray
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Number of fans 3 2
Noise level - 54.7 dB

Display

Size 18 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 240 Hz 165 Hz
PPI 168 ppi 189 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1275:1
sRGB color space - 96.1%
Adobe RGB profile - 69.5%
DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 67.3%
Response time 3 ms 25 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 0:58 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Bottom
Charge power 230 / 280 W 230 / 300 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 1116 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 5.4 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 24 (8P + 16E) 6
Threads 32 12
L3 Cache 36 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (32EU) AMD Radeon 660M
Fabrication process 10 nm 6 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 140 W 95 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX Yes, Advanced Optimus
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 4 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock - 1463 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1695 MHz
FLOPS 16.8 TFLOPS 8.7 TFLOPS
Memory size 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~16 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 3072 2560
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 96 80
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 48
GPU performance
Blade 18 +93%
16.8 TFLOPS
Legion 5 Pro Gen 7 (2022, AMD)
8.7 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 5600 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x1024 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3287
Speakers 2.4 2.0
Power - 2x2W
Dolby Atmos - No
Loudness - 72.5 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1
Fingerprint No Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 3x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1 mm -
Touchpad
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Razer Blade 17 (2022) or Razer Blade 18
2. Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2023) or Razer Blade 18
3. Lenovo Legion 5 Pro 16” (AMD) or Lenovo Legion 5 Pro Gen 7 (2022, AMD)
4. Lenovo Legion 5i Pro Gen 7 (2022, Intel) or Lenovo Legion 5 Pro Gen 7 (2022, AMD)
5. Lenovo Legion 7 Gen 7 (2022, AMD) or Lenovo Legion 5 Pro Gen 7 (2022, AMD)
Compare other laptops (510+)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Lenovo Legion 5 Pro Gen 7 (2022, AMD) and Razer Blade 18 or ask any questions
EnglishРусский