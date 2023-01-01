You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 2560 x 1600 - 2560 x 1600 (IPS) 2560 x 1600 (Mini-LED) Battery 82 Wh - 80 Wh 99.9 Wh CPU - Intel Core i9 13900HX Intel Core i9 13950HX Intel Core i9 13980HX - Intel Core i7 13700HX Intel Core i9 13900HX GPU - GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB - GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB - 16GB 32GB Storage - 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB - 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Razer Blade 18 Thinner bezels and 17% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 17% higher screen-to-body ratio Around 21% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 21% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Better webcam recording quality Advantages of the Lenovo Legion Pro 7i Gen 8 (Intel, 2023) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Includes an old-school USB-A port Can run popular games at about 9-13% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 9-13% higher FPS Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (147.6 vs 159.2 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.75 kg (6.06 lbs) 2.8 kg (6.17 lbs) Dimensions 395 x 260 x 19.9 mm

15.55 x 10.24 x 0.78 inches 363.4 x 262.1 x 21.9-25.9 mm

14.31 x 10.32 x 0.86-1.02 inches Area 1027 cm2 (159.2 inches2) 952 cm2 (147.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~91.5% ~77.9% Side bezels 3.7 mm 9.4 mm Colors Black Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 180° 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber Yes Yes Liquid metal No Yes Number of fans 3 2 Noise level (max. load) 53.5 dB -

Display 2560 x 1600 2560 x 1600 (IPS) 2560 x 1600 (Mini-LED) Size 18 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 240 Hz 240 Hz PPI 168 ppi 189 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1037:1 1278:1 sRGB color space 99.8% 99.7% Adobe RGB profile 85.3% 71.2% DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 69.1% Response time 6 ms 9 ms Max. brightness Blade 18 500 nits Legion Pro 7i Gen 8 (Intel, 2023) 500 nits

Battery Capacity 82 Wh 80 Wh 99.9 Wh Full charging time 1:30 hr - Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right Left, Bottom Charge power 230 / 280 / 330 W 140 / 300 / 330 W Weigh of AC adapter 804 / 823 grams 820 grams

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB TGP 140 W 140 W Nvidia Optimus MUX MUX Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 4 nm 4 nm GPU base clock - 1395 MHz FLOPS 16.8 TFLOPS 19.6 TFLOPS Memory size 8 GB 8 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~16 Gbps ~16 Gbps Shading units (cores) 3072 4608 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 96 144 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 48 GPU performance Blade 18 16.8 TFLOPS Legion Pro 7i Gen 8 (Intel, 2023) +17% 19.6 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 5600 MHz 6000 MHz Type DDR5 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage Storage size 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x1024 GB 1x1024 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3306 Speakers 2.4 2.0 Power - 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness 85.7 dB 56 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 2560 x 1440 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 4x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1 mm 1.5 mm Touchpad Size 17.0 x 9.7 cm 12.0 x 7.5 cm Surface Glass Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

Further details Notes on Blade 18: - All configurations come with 32GB DDR5 memory, except for the GeForce RTX 4060 version, which has 16GB. Memory can be upgraded up to 64GB. - GeForce RTX 4090 models have 2TB solid-state storage, while other models have 1 TB. Storage can be upgraded up to 8TB, with SATA SSD or mechanical hard drive options available.

