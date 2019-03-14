Home > Laptop comparison > Blade 18 or Raider GE78 HX (2023) – what's better?

Razer Blade 18 vs MSI Raider GE78 HX (2023)

Review

Evaluation of Razer Blade 18 and MSI Raider GE78 HX (2023) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Razer Blade 18
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 165 Hz
  • Easier to carry: weighs 350 grams less (around 0.77 lbs)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Thinner bezels and 24% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Can run popular games at about 9-13% higher FPS
  • 26% sharper screen – 168 versus 133 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Smaller footprint: 9% more compact case (159.2 vs 175.4 square inches)
Advantages of the MSI Raider GE78 HX (2023)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Features a bigger (~22%) battery – 99.9 against 82 watt-hours
  • Around 7% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Blade 18
vs
Raider GE78 HX (2023)

Case

Weight 2.75 kg (6.06 lbs) 3.1 kg (6.84 lbs)
Dimensions 395 x 260 x 19.9 mm
15.55 x 10.24 x 0.78 inches		 380 x 298 x 23 mm
14.96 x 11.73 x 0.91 inches
Area 1027 cm2 (159.2 inches2) 1132 cm2 (175.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~91.5% ~74%
Side bezels 3.7 mm 6.9 mm
Colors Black Black, Gray
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Number of fans 3 2

Display

Size 18 inches 17 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 240 Hz 165 Hz
PPI 168 ppi 133 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
DCI-P3 color gamut 100% -
Response time 3 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Left, Right, Bottom
Charge power 230 / 280 W 330 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 1260 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2 GHz 2.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 5.4 GHz 5.5 GHz
Cores 24 (8P + 16E) 24 (8P + 16E)
Threads 32 32
L3 Cache 36 MB 36 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (32EU) Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 140 W -
Nvidia Optimus MUX MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 4 nm 4 nm
GPU base clock - 1395 MHz
FLOPS 16.8 TFLOPS 14.3-19.6 TFLOPS
Memory size 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~16 Gbps ~16 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 3072 4608
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 96 144
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 48
GPU performance
Blade 18 +17%
16.8 TFLOPS
Raider GE78 HX (2023)
14.3-19.6 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 5600 MHz 5600 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) -
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x1024 GB 1x1024 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.4 2.4
Power - 6x2W
Dolby Atmos - No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.3
Fingerprint No -
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 3x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1 mm -
Touchpad
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

