Razer Blade 18 vs MSI Stealth GS77
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
98
78
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
84
80
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
62
53
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
59
67
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
79
69
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
60
58
NanoReview Score
76
71
Key Differences
Advantages of the Razer Blade 18
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Around 57% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Thinner bezels and 25% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Can run popular games at about 9-13% higher FPS
- 32% sharper screen – 168 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Smaller footprint: 9% more compact case (159.2 vs 174.7 square inches)
Advantages of the MSI Stealth GS77
- Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 240 Hz
- Features a bigger (~22%) battery – 99.9 against 82 watt-hours
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.75 kg (6.06 lbs)
|2.8 kg (6.17 lbs)
|Dimensions
|395 x 260 x 19.9 mm
15.55 x 10.24 x 0.78 inches
|397.6 x 283.5 x 20.1-20.8 mm
15.65 x 11.16 x 0.79-0.82 inches
|Area
|1027 cm2 (159.2 inches2)
|1127 cm2 (174.7 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~91.5%
|~73.2%
|Side bezels
|3.7 mm
|7.3 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|-
|130°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|Yes
|No
|Number of fans
|3
|2
|Noise level
|-
|56.8 dB
Display
|Size
|18 inches
|17.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|240 Hz
|360 Hz
|PPI
|168 ppi
|127 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:9
|Resolution
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|-
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|sRGB color space
|-
|100%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|100%
|-
|Response time
|3 ms
|3 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|-
|2:30 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left, Right
|Bottom
|Charge power
|230 / 280 W
|240 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|708 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.2 GHz
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|5.4 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Cores
|24 (8P + 16E)
|14 (6P + 8E)
|Threads
|32
|20
|L3 Cache
|36 MB
|24 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Blade 18 +21%
2145
1777
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Blade 18 +66%
20431
12343
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Blade 18 +21%
2231
1845
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Blade 18 +57%
26094
16623
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|140 W
|105 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|MUX
|Yes
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|4 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|-
|930 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|-
|1410 MHz
|FLOPS
|16.8 TFLOPS
|14.4 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|8 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|256 bit
|Memory speed
|~16 Gbps
|12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|3072
|5120
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|96
|160
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|32
|80
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|5600 MHz
|4800 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x1024 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.4
|2.4
|Power
|-
|6x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|No
|Loudness
|-
|84.8 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1 mm
|-
|Size
|-
|13.2 x 8.2 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1