76 out of 100
Razer Blade 18
VS
71 out of 100
MSI Titan GT77
Razer Blade 18
MSI Titan GT77
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2560 x 1600
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Razer Blade 18 and MSI Titan GT77 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Razer Blade 18
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 550 grams less (around 1.21 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 45% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Around 25% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
  • Much smaller footprint: 22% more compact case (159.2 vs 203 square inches)
  • 32% sharper screen – 168 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the MSI Titan GT77
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 240 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 9-13% higher FPS
  • Features a bigger (~21%) battery – 99 against 82 watt-hours
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Blade 18
vs
Titan GT77

Case

Weight 2.75 kg (6.06 lbs) 3.3 kg (7.28 lbs)
Dimensions 395 x 260 x 19.9 mm
15.55 x 10.24 x 0.78 inches		 397 x 330 x 23 mm
15.63 x 12.99 x 0.91 inches
Area 1027 cm2 (159.2 inches2) 1310 cm2 (203 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~91.5% ~63%
Side bezels 3.7 mm 7 mm
Colors Black Black, Blue
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Number of fans 3 4
Noise level - 61 dB

Display

Size 18 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 240 Hz 360 Hz
PPI 168 ppi 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1321:1
sRGB color space - 99.5%
Adobe RGB profile - 70.3%
DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 73.2%
Response time 3 ms 4 ms
Max. brightness
Blade 18 +67%
500 nits
Titan GT77
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Left
Charge power 230 / 280 W 330 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 1335 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 5.4 GHz 4.8 GHz
Cores 24 (8P + 16E) 16 (8P + 8E)
Threads 32 24
L3 Cache 36 MB 25 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (32EU) Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Blade 18 +17%
2145
Titan GT77
1833
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Blade 18 +40%
20431
Titan GT77
14577
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Blade 18 +21%
2231
Titan GT77
1838
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Blade 18 +25%
26094
Titan GT77
20812
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 140 W 150 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 4 nm 8 nm
FLOPS 16.8 TFLOPS 19.6 TFLOPS
Memory size 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 256 bit
Memory speed ~16 Gbps ~14 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 3072 5632
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 96 176
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 80
GPU performance
Blade 18
16.8 TFLOPS
Titan GT77 +17%
19.6 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x16 GB
Clock 5600 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 4
Max. ram size 64 GB 128 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) -
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x1024 GB 1x1024 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 4
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.4 2.2
Power - 4x2W
Loudness - 87 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No 1x v1.4
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Mechanical
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1 mm 1.8 mm
Touchpad
Size - 13.0 x 8.0 cm
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
