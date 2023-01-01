You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 2560 x 1600 - 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 CPU - Intel Core i9 13900HX Intel Core i9 13950HX Intel Core i9 13980HX AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX GPU - GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB 16GB Storage - 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB - 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Razer Blade 18 Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 144 Hz

Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 144 Hz Around 91% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 91% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Includes an old-school USB-A port

Includes an old-school USB-A port Thinner bezels and 19% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 19% higher screen-to-body ratio Can run popular games at about 20-28% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 20-28% higher FPS Features a much bigger (~33%) battery – 82 against 61.6 watt-hours

Features a much bigger (~33%) battery – 82 against 61.6 watt-hours User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) Advantages of the Razer Blade 14 (2022) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 970 grams less (around 2.14 lbs)

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 970 grams less (around 2.14 lbs) Much smaller footprint: 32% more compact case (109 vs 159.2 square inches)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.75 kg (6.06 lbs) 1.78 kg (3.92 lbs) Dimensions 395 x 260 x 19.9 mm

15.55 x 10.24 x 0.78 inches 319.7 x 220 x 16.8 mm

12.59 x 8.66 x 0.66 inches Area 1027 cm2 (159.2 inches2) 703 cm2 (109 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~91.5% ~76.8% Side bezels 3.7 mm 4.9 mm Colors Black Black Transformer No No Opening angle - 135° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber Yes Yes Number of fans 3 2 Noise level - 42.1 dB

Display 2560 x 1600 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 Size 18 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 240 Hz 144 Hz PPI 168 ppi 157 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No - Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests sRGB color space - 100% DCI-P3 color gamut 100% - Response time 3 ms - Max. brightness Blade 18 500 nits Blade 14 (2022) n/a

Battery Capacity 82 Wh 61.6 Wh Full charging time - 1:30 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right Left Charge power 230 / 280 W 230 W Weigh of AC adapter - 654 grams

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB TGP 140 W 100 W Nvidia Optimus MUX MUX Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 4 nm 8 nm GPU base clock - 1267 MHz GPU boost clock - 1605 MHz FLOPS 16.8 TFLOPS 12.3 TFLOPS Memory size 8 GB 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit Memory speed ~16 Gbps 14 Gbps Shading units (cores) 3072 3840 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 96 120 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 48 GPU performance Blade 18 +37% 16.8 TFLOPS Blade 14 (2022) 12.3 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 16GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 5600 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR5 DDR5 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage Storage size 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x1024 GB 1x1024 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.4 2.0 Dolby Atmos - Yes Loudness - 78.8 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1 mm - Touchpad Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.