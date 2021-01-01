Home > Laptop comparison > Blade 17 (2021) or Nitro 5 AN517-54 – what's better?

Razer Blade 17 (2021) vs Acer Nitro 5 AN517-54

74 out of 100
Razer Blade 17 (2021)
VS
60 out of 100
Acer Nitro 5 AN517-54
Razer Blade 17 (2021)
From $2399
Acer Nitro 5 AN517-54
From $1099
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Razer Blade 17 (2021) and Acer Nitro 5 AN517-54 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Razer Blade 17 (2021)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 144 Hz
  • Around 2.2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Can run popular games at about 57-77% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~23%) battery – 70.5 against 57.5 watt-hours
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • Smaller footprint: 9% more compact case (159.2 vs 174.8 square inches)
Advantages of the Acer Nitro 5 AN517-54
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 550 grams less (around 1.21 lbs)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Blade 17 (2021)
vs
Nitro 5 AN517-54

Case

Weight 2.75 kg (6.06 lbs) 2.2 kg (4.85 lbs)
Dimensions 395 x 260 x 19.9 mm
15.55 x 10.24 x 0.78 inches		 403.8 x 279.4 x 24.9 mm
15.9 x 11 x 0.98 inches
Area 1027 cm2 (159.2 inches2) 1128 cm2 (174.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.3% ~73.1%
Side bezels 6 mm 10.4 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 43.5 dB 47 dB

Display

Size 17.3 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 360 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 980:1 1243:1
sRGB color space 100% 55%
Adobe RGB profile 73.6% 37.9%
DCI-P3 color gamut 71.7% 36.7%
Response time 3 ms 16 ms
Max. brightness
Blade 17 (2021)
300 nits
Nitro 5 AN517-54
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:30 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 230 W 135 / 180 W
Weigh of AC adapter 801 gramm 387 / 580 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.9-2.3 GHz 2.6-3.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 8 4
Threads 16 8
L3 Cache 24 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 110-125 W 75 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1467 MHz 1403 MHz
GPU boost clock 1778 MHz 1635 MHz
FLOPS 13.6 TFLOPS 6.7 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units 3840 2048
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Blade 17 (2021) +103%
13.6 TFLOPS
Nitro 5 AN517-54
6.7 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x1024 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 4.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 86.7 dB 79 dB
Microphones 4 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.1 mm -
Touchpad
Size 12.9 x 8.1 cm -
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Alienware m17 R4 vs Blade 17 (2021)
2. Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021) vs Blade 17 (2021)
3. ROG Zephyrus S17 (2021) vs Blade 17 (2021)
4. Predator Helios 300 (PH315-54-760S) vs Nitro 5 AN517-54
5. TUF Dash F15 FX516 vs Nitro 5 AN517-54
6. TUF Gaming F15 (2021) vs Nitro 5 AN517-54
7. Legion 5i 17" (2021, Intel) vs Nitro 5 AN517-54
8. Aspire 5 (A515-56) vs Nitro 5 AN517-54

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Acer Nitro 5 AN517-54 and Razer Blade 17 (2021) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский