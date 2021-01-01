Home > Laptop comparison > Blade 17 (2021) or Predator Helios 500 (PH517-52-78DF) – what's better?

75 out of 100
Razer Blade 17 (2021)
VS
73 out of 100
Acer Predator Helios 500 (PH517-52-78DF)
Razer Blade 17 (2021)
From $2399
Acer Predator Helios 500 (PH517-52-78DF)
From $2500
Evaluation of Razer Blade 17 (2021) and Acer Predator Helios 500 (PH517-52-78DF) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
Advantages of the Razer Blade 17 (2021)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 240 Hz
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1150 grams less (around 2.54 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 24% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Much smaller footprint: 20% more compact case (159.2 vs 197.9 square inches)
Advantages of the Acer Predator Helios 500 (PH517-52-78DF)
  • Can run popular games at about 34-47% higher FPS
  • 34% sharper screen – 170 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)

Case

Weight 2.75 kg (6.06 lbs) 3.9 kg (8.6 lbs)
Width 395 mm (15.55 inches) 400 mm (15.75 inches)
Height 260 mm (10.24 inches) 319.2 mm (12.57 inches)
Thickness 19.9 mm (0.78 inches) 35.3 mm (1.39 inches)
Area 1027 cm2 (159.2 inches2) 1277 cm2 (198 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.3% ~64.6%
Side bezels 6 mm 8.5 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 17.3 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 360 Hz 240 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 170 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1440 pixels
HDR support No -
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% -
Response time 3 ms 3 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type - Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Bottom
Charge power 230 W 330 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.9-2.3 GHz 1.9-2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz 4.6 GHz
Cores 8 8
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 24 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750 Intel UHD Graphics 750
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 140 W
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 816-1387 MHz 1310 MHz
GPU boost clock 1283-1703 MHz 1725 MHz
FLOPS 10.8 TFLOPS 17.5 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 8 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 256 bit
Memory speed ~12-14 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units 3840 5120
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x1024 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 4.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 4 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Mechanical
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.1 mm -
Touchpad
Size 12.9 x 8.1 cm -
Windows Precision Yes Yes

