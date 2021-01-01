Home > Laptop comparison > Blade 17 (2021) or Predator Triton 500 SE – what's better?

Razer Blade 17 (2021) vs Acer Predator Triton 500 SE

76 out of 100
Razer Blade 17 (2021)
VS
76 out of 100
Acer Predator Triton 500 SE
Razer Blade 17 (2021)
From $2399
Acer Predator Triton 500 SE
From $1749
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2560 x 1600
CPU Intel Core i9 11900H
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Razer Blade 17 (2021) and Acer Predator Triton 500 SE important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Razer Blade 17 (2021)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 165 Hz
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
Advantages of the Acer Predator Triton 500 SE
  • Easier to carry: weighs 310 grams less (around 0.68 lbs)
  • Can run popular games at about 9-13% higher FPS
  • Provides 317% higher max. screen brightness: 1250 vs 300 nits
  • 49% sharper screen – 189 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Smaller footprint: 9% more compact case (145.2 vs 159.2 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Blade 17 (2021)
vs
Predator Triton 500 SE

Case

Weight 2.75 kg (6.06 lbs) 2.44 kg (5.38 lbs)
Width 395 mm (15.55 inches) 358.1 mm (14.1 inches)
Height 260 mm (10.24 inches) 261.6 mm (10.3 inches)
Thickness 19.9 mm (0.78 inches) 19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
Area 1027 cm2 (159.2 inches2) 937 cm2 (145.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.3% ~79.2%
Side bezels 6 mm 6.8 mm
Colors Black Gray
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Number of fans 2 3

Display

Size 17.3 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 360 Hz 165 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 189 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Response time 3 ms -
Max. brightness
Blade 17 (2021)
300 nits
Predator Triton 500 SE +317%
1250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type - Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes -
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 230 W 230 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.9-2.3 GHz 2.1-2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz 4.9 GHz
Cores 8 8
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 24 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750 Intel UHD Graphics 750
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 105 W
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 816-1387 MHz 1305 MHz
GPU boost clock 1283-1703 MHz 1642 MHz
FLOPS 10.8 TFLOPS 12.6 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 192 bit
Memory speed ~12-14 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units 3840 3840
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Blade 17 (2021)
10.8 TFLOPS
Predator Triton 500 SE +17%
12.6 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x1024 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 4.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No -
Microphones 4 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 -
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.1 mm -
Touchpad
Size 12.9 x 8.1 cm -
Windows Precision Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Dell Alienware m17 R4 and Razer Blade 17 (2021)
2. Razer Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021) and Blade 17 (2021)
3. Asus ROG Zephyrus S17 (2021) and Razer Blade 17 (2021)
4. Acer Predator Triton 300 SE and Triton 500 SE
5. Dell Alienware m15 R5 and Acer Predator Triton 500 SE
6. ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 and Acer Predator Triton 500 SE
7. Razer Blade 15 Base Edition (2021) and Acer Predator Triton 500 SE

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Acer Predator Triton 500 SE and Razer Blade 17 (2021) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский