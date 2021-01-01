Blade 17 (2021) or Swift 3 SF316-51 – what's better?

You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 (165Hz) 2560 x 1440 (240Hz) 3840 x 2160 1920 x 1080 CPU - Intel Core i7 11800H Intel Core i9 11900H - Intel Core i5 11300H Intel Core i7 11370H GPU - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 16GB Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Razer Blade 17 (2021) Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 60 Hz

Can run popular games at about 476-649% higher FPS

Around 2.3x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Features a bigger (~26%) battery – 70.5 against 56 watt-hours

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface Advantages of the Acer Swift 3 SF316-51 Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1050 grams less (around 2.32 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio

Much smaller footprint: 15% more compact case (134.5 vs 159.2 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.75 kg (6.06 lbs) 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs) Dimensions 395 x 260 x 19.9 mm

15.55 x 10.24 x 0.78 inches 367.8 x 236.1 x 15.9 mm

14.48 x 9.3 x 0.63 inches Area 1027 cm2 (159.2 inches2) 868 cm2 (134.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.3% ~82.3% Side bezels 6 mm 5.7 mm Colors Black Gray Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber Yes No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 43.5 dB 39 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 (165Hz) 2560 x 1440 (240Hz) 3840 x 2160 1920 x 1080 Size 17.3 inches 16.1 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 360 Hz 60 Hz PPI 127 ppi 137 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 980:1 1842:1 sRGB color space 100% 99.5% Adobe RGB profile 73.6% 68.5% DCI-P3 color gamut 71.7% 66.6% Response time 3 ms 26 ms Max. brightness Blade 17 (2021) 300 nits Swift 3 SF316-51 300 nits

Battery Capacity 70.5 Wh 56 Wh Full charging time 1:30 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 230 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter 801 gramm 271 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 16GB Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 110-125 W 15 W Nvidia Optimus MUX - Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 8 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 1467 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1778 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 13.6 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR4X Memory bus 192 bit - Memory speed 14 Gbps 4.27 Gbps Shading units 3840 640 DirectX support 12 12 GPU performance Blade 17 (2021) +865% 13.6 TFLOPS Swift 3 SF316-51 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 4266 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR4X Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage Storage size 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x1024 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 4.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos No No Loudness 86.7 dB 75.2 dB Microphones 4 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.1 mm - Touchpad Size 12.9 x 8.1 cm 12.5 x 8.0 cm Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.