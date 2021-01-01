Razer Blade 17 (2021) vs Acer Swift 3 SF316-51
Razer Blade 17 (2021)
From $2399
Acer Swift 3 SF316-51
From $870
Key Differences
Advantages of the Razer Blade 17 (2021)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 60 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 476-649% higher FPS
- Around 2.3x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Features a bigger (~26%) battery – 70.5 against 56 watt-hours
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
- High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Advantages of the Acer Swift 3 SF316-51
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1050 grams less (around 2.32 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Much smaller footprint: 15% more compact case (134.5 vs 159.2 square inches)
Case
|Weight
|2.75 kg (6.06 lbs)
|1.7 kg (3.75 lbs)
|Dimensions
|395 x 260 x 19.9 mm
15.55 x 10.24 x 0.78 inches
|367.8 x 236.1 x 15.9 mm
14.48 x 9.3 x 0.63 inches
|Area
|1027 cm2 (159.2 inches2)
|868 cm2 (134.7 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~80.3%
|~82.3%
|Side bezels
|6 mm
|5.7 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|Yes
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|43.5 dB
|39 dB
Display
|Size
|17.3 inches
|16.1 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|360 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|127 ppi
|137 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|980:1
|1842:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|99.5%
|Adobe RGB profile
|73.6%
|68.5%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|71.7%
|66.6%
|Response time
|3 ms
|26 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|1:30 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|230 W
|65 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|801 gramm
|271 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.9-2.3 GHz
|2.6-3.1 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Cores
|8
|4
|Threads
|16
|8
|L3 Cache
|24 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Blade 17 (2021) +12%
1558
1387
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Blade 17 (2021) +81%
8446
4658
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Blade 17 (2021) +10%
1529
1388
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Blade 17 (2021) +129%
12342
5397
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|110-125 W
|15 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|MUX
|-
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|1467 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1778 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|13.6 TFLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|System Shared
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|LPDDR4X
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|-
|Memory speed
|14 Gbps
|4.27 Gbps
|Shading units
|3840
|640
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|4266 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|-
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x1024 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|4.0
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Loudness
|86.7 dB
|75.2 dB
|Microphones
|4
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5
|Fingerprint
|No
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.1 mm
|-
|Size
|12.9 x 8.1 cm
|12.5 x 8.0 cm
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
