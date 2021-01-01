Home > Laptop comparison > Blade Pro 17 (2021) or MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020) – what's better?

Razer Blade Pro 17 (2021) vs Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)

73 out of 100
Razer Blade Pro 17 (2021)
VS
63 out of 100
Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)
Razer Blade Pro 17 (2021)
From $2299
Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)
From $1299
Display 2560 x 1600
GPU Apple M1 GPU
Evaluation of Razer Blade Pro 17 (2021) and Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Razer Blade Pro 17 (2021)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 212-289% higher FPS
  • Around 90% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Features a bigger (~21%) battery – 70.5 against 58.2 watt-hours
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) and an SSD
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1350 grams less (around 2.98 lbs)
  • Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
  • Much smaller footprint: 37% more compact case (100.1 vs 159.2 square inches)
  • 34% sharper screen – 227 versus 170 pixels per inch (PPI)

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Blade Pro 17 (2021)
vs
MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)

Weight 2.75 kg (6.06 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
Width 395 mm (15.55 inches) 304.1 mm (11.97 inches)
Height 260 mm (10.24 inches) 212.4 mm (8.36 inches)
Thickness 19.9 mm (0.78 inches) 15.6 mm (0.61 inches)
Area 1027 cm2 (159.2 inches2) 646 cm2 (100.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.3% ~79.4%
Side bezels 6 mm 8.8 mm
Colors Black Silver, Gray
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Number of fans 2 1
Max. fan speed (RPM) - 7000 RPM
Noise level - 41.9 dB

Size 17.3 inches 13.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 165 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 170 ppi 227 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 2560 x 1440 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast - 1759:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 88.3%
Response time 3 ms 35 ms
Max. brightness

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Full charging time - 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 230 W 61 W
Cable length - 2 meters
Weigh of AC adapter - 275 gramm

CPU name
Base frequency 2.3 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 5.1 GHz 3.2 GHz
Cores 8 8
Threads 16 8
L3 Cache 16 MB -
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Apple M1 GPU
Fabrication process 14 nm 5 nm

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

GPU name
TGP 105 W 10 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX -
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 8 nm 5 nm
GPU base clock 1305 MHz 450 MHz
GPU boost clock 1642 MHz 1278 MHz
FLOPS 12.6 TFLOPS 2.6 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB System Shared
Memoty type GDDR6 LPDDR4X
Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units 3840 1024
DirectX support 12 -
GPU performance
Blade Pro 17 (2021) +385%
12.6 TFLOPS
MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)
2.6 TFLOPS

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 2933 MHz 4266 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness - 77.5 dB
Microphones 2 3

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1 mm
Touchpad
Size - 11.1 x 6.6 cm
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes No

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
