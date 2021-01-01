Razer Blade 17 (2021) vs Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
Razer Blade 17 (2021)
From $2399
Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
From $2499
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Key Differences
Advantages of the Razer Blade 17 (2021)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 120 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 89-122% higher FPS
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) and an SSD
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 650 grams less (around 1.43 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
- Features a much bigger (~42%) battery – 100 against 70.5 watt-hours
- Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Provides 233% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 300 nits
- Better webcam recording quality
- 100% sharper screen – 254 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Much smaller footprint: 14% more compact case (136.7 vs 159.2 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.75 kg (6.06 lbs)
|2.1 kg (4.63 lbs)
|Dimensions
|395 x 260 x 19.9 mm
15.55 x 10.24 x 0.78 inches
|355.7 x 248.1 x 16.8 mm
14 x 9.77 x 0.66 inches
|Area
|1027 cm2 (159.2 inches2)
|882 cm2 (136.8 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~80.3%
|~86.2%
|Side bezels
|6 mm
|3.4 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Silver, Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|Yes
|-
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|43.5 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|17.3 inches
|16.2 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Mini LED
|Refresh rate
|360 Hz
|120 Hz
|PPI
|127 ppi
|254 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|3456 x 2234 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Contrast
|980:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|100%
|-
|Adobe RGB profile
|73.6%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|71.7%
|-
|Response time
|3 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|1:30 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left, Right
|Charge power
|230 W
|140 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|801 gramm
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.9-2.3 GHz
|2.0 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.6 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Cores
|8
|10
|Threads
|16
|10
|L3 Cache
|24 MB
|-
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU)
|Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1558
1701
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8446
12018
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1529
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
12342
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|110-125 W
|30 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|MUX
|-
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|5 nm
|GPU base clock
|1467 MHz
|450 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1778 MHz
|1278 MHz
|FLOPS
|13.6 TFLOPS
|5.2 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|System Shared
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|LPDDR5
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|256 bit
|Memory speed
|14 Gbps
|6.4 Gbps
|Shading units
|3840
|2048
|DirectX support
|12
|-
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|4x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|6400 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|LPDDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|-
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Custom
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x1024 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|-
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|4.0
|4.2
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
|Loudness
|86.7 dB
|-
|Microphones
|4
|-
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5
|Fingerprint
|No
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|No
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|3x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.1 mm
|-
|Size
|12.9 x 8.1 cm
|-
|Surface
|-
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|No
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
