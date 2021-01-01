Home > Laptop comparison > Blade Pro 17 (2021) or ROG Strix G15 G513 – what's better?

Razer Blade Pro 17 (2021) vs ASUS ROG Strix G15 G513

Razer Blade Pro 17 (2021)
VS
ASUS ROG Strix G15 G513
Razer Blade Pro 17 (2021)
From $2299
ASUS ROG Strix G15 G513
From $999
Display
Battery 70.5 Wh
CPU Intel Core i7 10875H
GPU
RAM 16GB
Storage 1024GB (SSD)

Review

Evaluation of Razer Blade Pro 17 (2021) and ASUS ROG Strix G15 G513 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Razer Blade Pro 17 (2021)
  • Can run popular games at about 133-182% higher FPS
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 144 Hz
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~26%) battery – 70.5 against 56 watt-hours
  • 21% sharper screen – 170 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the ASUS ROG Strix G15 G513
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 650 grams less (around 1.43 lbs)
  • Around 8% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Smaller footprint: 11% more compact case (142.1 vs 159.2 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Blade Pro 17 (2021)
vs
ROG Strix G15 G513

Case

Weight 2.75 kg (6.06 lbs) 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs)
Width 395 mm (15.55 inches) 354 mm (13.94 inches)
Height 260 mm (10.24 inches) 259 mm (10.2 inches)
Thickness 19.9 mm (0.78 inches) 27.2 mm (1.07 inches)
Area 1027 cm2 (159.2 inches2) 917 cm2 (142.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.3% ~73.2%
Side bezels 6 mm 4.3 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 17.3 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 165 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 170 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 2560 x 1440 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% 62.5%
Adobe RGB profile - 47.3%
Response time 3 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 230 W 150 / 240 W

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x1.5W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display -
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 -
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.3 GHz 2.9 GHz
Turbo frequency 5.1 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 8 8
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 16 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Radeon Vega 7
Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 816-1387 MHz 1380 MHz
GPU boost clock 1283-1703 MHz 1560 MHz
FLOPS 10.94 TFLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 4 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit
Memory clock 1750 MHz (Effective - 12000-14000 MHz) 1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz)
Shading units 3840 1024
DirectX support 12 12
Max. resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz -

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 2933 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x1024 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

