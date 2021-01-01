Razer Blade Pro 17 (2021) vs ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503
Razer Blade Pro 17 (2021)
From $2299
ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503
From $1799
Key Differences
Advantages of the Razer Blade Pro 17 (2021)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
Advantages of the ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 850 grams less (around 1.87 lbs)
- Features a bigger (~28%) battery – 90 against 70.5 watt-hours
- Much smaller footprint: 16% more compact case (133.8 vs 159.2 square inches)
Case
|Weight
|2.75 kg (6.06 lbs)
|1.9 kg (4.19 lbs)
|Width
|395 mm (15.55 inches)
|355 mm (13.98 inches)
|Height
|260 mm (10.24 inches)
|243 mm (9.57 inches)
|Thickness
|19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
|19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
|Area
|1027 cm2 (159.2 inches2)
|863 cm2 (133.8 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~80.3%
|~77.8%
|Side bezels
|6 mm
|4.8 mm
|Colors
|Black
|White, Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|Yes
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
Display
|Size
|17.3 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|165 Hz
|165 Hz
|PPI
|170 ppi
|188 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|2560 x 1440 pixels
|2560 x 1440 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|-
|1000:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|100%
|Response time
|3 ms
|3 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|230 W
|200 W
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.2
|Power
|-
|4x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|No
|-
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|-
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|-
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Surface
|Glass
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.3 GHz
|3.0 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|5.1 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1250
1520
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6680
9325
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|816-1387 MHz
|816-1387 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1283-1703 MHz
|1283-1703 MHz
|FLOPS
|10.94 TFLOPS
|10.94 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|6 GB
|Memoty type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|192 bit
|Memory clock
|1750 MHz (Effective - 12000-14000 MHz)
|1750 MHz (Effective - 12000-14000 MHz)
|Shading units
|3840
|3840
|DirectX support
|12
|12
|Max. resolution
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|2933 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
