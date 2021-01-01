Home > Laptop comparison > Blade 17 (2021) or ROG Zephyrus S17 (2021) – what's better?

Razer Blade 17 (2021) vs Asus ROG Zephyrus S17 (2021)

76 out of 100
Razer Blade 17 (2021)
VS
80 out of 100
Asus ROG Zephyrus S17 (2021)
Razer Blade 17 (2021)
From $2399
Asus ROG Zephyrus S17 (2021)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 3840 x 2160
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage 3072GB

Review

Evaluation of Razer Blade 17 (2021) and Asus ROG Zephyrus S17 (2021) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Razer Blade 17 (2021)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 120 Hz
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus S17 (2021)
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 150 grams less (around 0.33 lbs)
  • Can run popular games at about 15-21% higher FPS
  • Features a bigger (~28%) battery – 90 against 70.5 watt-hours
  • 101% sharper screen – 255 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Blade 17 (2021)
vs
ROG Zephyrus S17 (2021)

Case

Weight 2.75 kg (6.06 lbs) 2.6 kg (5.73 lbs)
Width 395 mm (15.55 inches) 394 mm (15.51 inches)
Height 260 mm (10.24 inches) 264 mm (10.39 inches)
Thickness 19.9 mm (0.78 inches) 19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
Area 1027 cm2 (159.2 inches2) 1040 cm2 (161.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.3% ~79.3%
Side bezels 6 mm 5.5 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 17.3 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 360 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 255 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 3840 x 2160 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% -
DCI-P3 color gamut - 100%
Response time 3 ms 3 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type - Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 230 W 280 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.9-2.3 GHz 1.9-2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz 4.6 GHz
Cores 8 8
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 24 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750 Intel UHD Graphics 750
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 115-130 W
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 816-1387 MHz 1504 MHz
GPU boost clock 1283-1703 MHz 1802 MHz
FLOPS 10.8 TFLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 192 bit
Memory speed ~12-14 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units 3840 3840
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Blade 17 (2021)
10.8 TFLOPS
ROG Zephyrus S17 (2021) +28%
13.8 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 48 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x1024 GB 3x1024 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 3
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 4.0 2.0
Power - 2x1W
Dolby Atmos No -
Microphones 4 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Mechanical
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.1 mm -
Touchpad
Size 12.9 x 8.1 cm -
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

