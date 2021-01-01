Home > Laptop comparison > Blade Pro 17 (2021) or TUF Gaming F17 (2021) – what's better?

Razer Blade Pro 17 (2021) vs ASUS TUF Gaming F17 (2021)

Razer Blade Pro 17 (2021)
ASUS TUF Gaming F17 (2021)
Razer Blade Pro 17 (2021)
ASUS TUF Gaming F17 (2021)
Display
Battery 70.5 Wh
CPU Intel Core i7 10875H
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

Advantages of the Razer Blade Pro 17 (2021)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 105-143% higher FPS
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Features a much bigger (~47%) battery – 70.5 against 48 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • 34% sharper screen – 170 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits
Advantages of the ASUS TUF Gaming F17 (2021)
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 150 grams less (around 0.33 lbs)

Tests and Specifications

Laptop:
Blade Pro 17 (2021)
vs
TUF Gaming F17 (2021)

Case

Weight 2.75 kg (6.06 lbs) 2.6 kg (5.73 lbs)
Width 395 mm (15.55 inches) 399 mm (15.71 inches)
Height 260 mm (10.24 inches) 269 mm (10.59 inches)
Thickness 19.9 mm (0.78 inches) 2.48 mm (0.1 inches)
Area 1027 cm2 (159.2 inches2) 1073 cm2 (166.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.3% ~76.9%
Side bezels 6 mm 8 mm
Colors Black Gray
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level - 49 dB

Display

Size 17.3 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 165 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 170 ppi 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 2560 x 1440 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% 62.5%
Adobe RGB profile - 47.3%
Response time 3 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 230 W 180 / 200 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 590 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.3 GHz 2.1-2.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 5.1 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 8 6
Threads 16 12
L3 Cache 16 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel UHD Graphics 750
Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 105 W 75 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX -
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1305 MHz 712-1530 MHz
GPU boost clock 1642 MHz 1057-1740 MHz
FLOPS 12.6 TFLOPS 4.329 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 4 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units 3840 2048
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Blade Pro 17 (2021) +191%
12.6 TFLOPS
TUF Gaming F17 (2021)
4.329 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 2933 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness - 79 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 4.0
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.8 mm
Touchpad
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

