Key Differences
Advantages of the Razer Blade Pro 17 (2021)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 265-362% higher FPS
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Around 78% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
- Features a much bigger (~68%) battery – 70.5 against 42 watt-hours
- 21% sharper screen – 170 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits
Advantages of the ASUS VivoBook S15 S532
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 950 grams less (around 2.09 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Much smaller footprint: 20% more compact case (127.2 vs 159.2 square inches)
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.75 kg (6.06 lbs)
|1.8 kg (3.97 lbs)
|Width
|395 mm (15.55 inches)
|357 mm (14.06 inches)
|Height
|260 mm (10.24 inches)
|230 mm (9.06 inches)
|Thickness
|19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
|18.5 mm (0.73 inches)
|Area
|1027 cm2 (159.2 inches2)
|821 cm2 (127.4 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~80.3%
|~81.7%
|Side bezels
|6 mm
|5.8 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Silver, Green, Pink
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|Yes
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
Display
|Size
|17.3 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|165 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|170 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|2560 x 1440 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|sRGB color space
|100%
|-
|Response time
|3 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Right
|Charge power
|230 W
|65 W
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5
|Fingerprint
|No
|-
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.4 mm
|Surface
|Glass
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.3 GHz
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|5.1 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|8
|4
|Threads
|16
|8
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1241
1310
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Blade Pro 17 (2021) +48%
6423
4346
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
510
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Blade Pro 17 (2021) +78%
3569
2000
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|14 nm
|GPU base clock
|816-1387 MHz
|1354 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1283-1703 MHz
|1468 MHz
|FLOPS
|10.94 TFLOPS
|1.879 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|2 GB
|Memoty type
|GDDR6
|GDDR5
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|64 bit
|Memory clock
|1750 MHz (Effective - 12000-14000 MHz)
|1752 MHz (Effective - 7000 MHz)
|Shading units
|3840
|640
|DirectX support
|12
|12
|Max. resolution
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
|-
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|1x4 GB
|Clock
|2933 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|16 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
