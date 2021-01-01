Razer Blade Pro 17 (2021) vs Dell Alienware m15 R4
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Razer Blade Pro 17 (2021)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Thinner bezels and 19% higher screen-to-body ratio
- 21% sharper screen – 170 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Dell Alienware m15 R4
- Higher screen refresh rate: 300 versus 165 Hz
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 640 grams less (around 1.41 lbs)
- Can run popular games at about 25-35% higher FPS
- Features a bigger (~22%) battery – 86 against 70.5 watt-hours
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.75 kg (6.06 lbs)
|2.11 kg (4.65 lbs)
|Width
|395 mm (15.55 inches)
|360.3 mm (14.19 inches)
|Height
|260 mm (10.24 inches)
|276.3 mm (10.88 inches)
|Thickness
|19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
|17.8-20.5 mm (0.7-0.81 inches)
|Area
|1027 cm2 (159.2 inches2)
|996 cm2 (154.4 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~80.3%
|~67.4%
|Side bezels
|6 mm
|7.5 mm
|Colors
|Black
|White, Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|Yes
|Yes
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|-
|52 dB
Display
|Size
|17.3 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|165 Hz
|300 Hz
|PPI
|170 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|2560 x 1440 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|sRGB color space
|100%
|100%
|Response time
|3 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|No
|Charging port position
|Left
|Bottom
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.2
|Power
|-
|2x4W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|1x v1.4
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.7 mm
|Size
|-
|9.9 x 5.3 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.3 GHz
|2.2 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|5.1 GHz
|5 GHz
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|14 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1250
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6680
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
502
499
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3569
3457
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|816-1387 MHz
|780-1215 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1283-1703 MHz
|1290-1620 MHz
|FLOPS
|10.94 TFLOPS
|15.97 TFLOPS
|Memoty type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|256 bit
|Memory clock
|1750 MHz (Effective - 12000-14000 MHz)
|1500-1750 MHz (Effective - 12000-14000 MHz)
|Shading units
|3840
|5120
|DirectX support
|12
|12
|Max. resolution
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|2933 MHz
|2933 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|3
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
