75 out of 100
Razer Blade 17 (2021)
VS
74 out of 100
Dell Alienware x15 R1
Razer Blade 17 (2021)
From $2399
Dell Alienware x15 R1
From $1999
Review

Evaluation of Razer Blade 17 (2021) and Dell Alienware x15 R1 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Razer Blade 17 (2021)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 165 Hz
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Thinner bezels and 19% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
Advantages of the Dell Alienware x15 R1
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 480 grams less (around 1.06 lbs)
  • Features a bigger (~23%) battery – 87 against 70.5 watt-hours

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Blade 17 (2021)
vs
Alienware x15 R1

Case

Weight 2.75 kg (6.06 lbs) 2.27 kg (5.01 lbs)
Width 395 mm (15.55 inches) 359.7 mm (14.16 inches)
Height 260 mm (10.24 inches) 277.2 mm (10.91 inches)
Thickness 19.9 mm (0.78 inches) 16.3 mm (0.64 inches)
Area 1027 cm2 (159.2 inches2) 997 cm2 (154.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.3% ~67.3%
Side bezels 6 mm 7.2 mm
Colors Black Silver
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes -
Number of fans 2 4

Display

Size 17.3 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 360 Hz 165 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1000:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Response time 3 ms 19 ms
Max. brightness
Blade 17 (2021)
300 nits
Alienware x15 R1
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Battery type - Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 230 W 240 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.9-2.3 GHz 1.9-2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz 4.6 GHz
Cores 8 8
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 24 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750 Intel UHD Graphics 750
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 816-1387 MHz 816-1387 MHz
GPU boost clock 1283-1703 MHz 1283-1703 MHz
FLOPS 10.8 TFLOPS 10.8 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 192 bit
Memory speed ~12-14 Gbps ~12-14 Gbps
Shading units 3840 3840
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Blade 17 (2021)
10.8 TFLOPS
Alienware x15 R1
10.8 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x1024 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3281
Speakers 4.0 2.0
Power - 2x4W
Dolby Atmos No -
Microphones 4 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.1 mm 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Size 12.9 x 8.1 cm 10.5 x 6.8 cm
Windows Precision Yes Yes

