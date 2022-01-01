Home > Laptop comparison > Blade 17 (2021) or Alienware x17 R1 – what's better?

Display
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Razer Blade 17 (2021) and Dell Alienware x17 R1 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Razer Blade 17 (2021)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 165 Hz
  • Easier to carry: weighs 270 grams less (around 0.6 lbs)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Thinner bezels and 16% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Much smaller footprint: 14% more compact case (159.2 vs 185.2 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell Alienware x17 R1
  • Features a bigger (~23%) battery – 87 against 70.5 watt-hours
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Blade 17 (2021)
vs
Alienware x17 R1

Case

Weight 2.75 kg (6.06 lbs) 3.02 kg (6.66 lbs)
Dimensions 395 x 260 x 19.9 mm
15.55 x 10.24 x 0.78 inches		 399.2 x 299.4 x 20.9-21.4 mm
15.72 x 11.79 x 0.82-0.84 inches
Area 1027 cm2 (159.2 inches2) 1195 cm2 (185.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.3% ~69%
Side bezels 6 mm 8.1 mm
Colors Black Silver
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes Yes
Number of fans 2 4
Noise level 43.5 dB 54.8 dB

Display

Size 17.3 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 360 Hz 165 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 980:1 1000:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 73.6% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 71.7% -
Response time 3 ms 1 ms
Max. brightness
Blade 17 (2021)
300 nits
Alienware x17 R1
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Full charging time 1:30 hr 1:20 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 230 W 240 / 330 W
Weigh of AC adapter 801 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.9-2.3 GHz 1.9-2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz 4.6 GHz
Cores 8 8
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 24 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU) Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 110-125 W 115 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX Yes, Advanced Optimus
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1467 MHz 1387 MHz
GPU boost clock 1778 MHz 1702 MHz
FLOPS 13.6 TFLOPS 13.1 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 192 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units 3840 3840
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Blade 17 (2021) +4%
13.6 TFLOPS
Alienware x17 R1
13.1 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x1024 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3281
Speakers 4.0 2.0
Power - 2x4W
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 86.7 dB 88 dB
Microphones 4 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No 1x v1.4
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.1 mm 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Size 12.9 x 8.1 cm 10.5 x 8.0 cm
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
