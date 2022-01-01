Home > Laptop comparison > Blade 17 (2021) or G15 5520 (2022) – what's better?

Razer Blade 17 (2021) vs Dell G15 5520 (2022)

67 out of 100
Razer Blade 17 (2021)
VS
62 out of 100
Dell G15 5520 (2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 70.5 Wh
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Razer Blade 17 (2021) and Dell G15 5520 (2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Razer Blade 17 (2021)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 120 Hz
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Can run popular games at about 45-62% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 16% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~26%) battery – 70.5 against 56 watt-hours
  • Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits
Advantages of the Dell G15 5520 (2022)
  • Easier to carry: weighs 250 grams less (around 0.55 lbs)
  • Around 26% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Blade 17 (2021)
vs
G15 5520 (2022)

Case

Weight 2.75 kg (6.06 lbs) 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs)
Dimensions 395 x 260 x 19.9 mm
15.55 x 10.24 x 0.78 inches		 357.3 x 272.11 x 26.9 mm
14.07 x 10.71 x 1.06 inches
Area 1027 cm2 (159.2 inches2) 972 cm2 (150.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.3% ~69%
Side bezels 6 mm 6 mm
Colors Black Black, Gray
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 43.5 dB -

Display

Size 17.3 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 360 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 980:1 800:1
sRGB color space 100% -
Adobe RGB profile 73.6% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 71.7% -
Response time 3 ms 35 ms
Max. brightness
Blade 17 (2021) +20%
300 nits
G15 5520 (2022)
250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 13.2 V
Full charging time 1:30 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes -
Charging port position Left Bottom
Charge power 230 W 180 / 240 W
Weigh of AC adapter 801 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.9-2.3 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 8 12
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 24 MB 18 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Blade 17 (2021)
12342
G15 5520 (2022) +26%
15563

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 110-125 W -
Nvidia Optimus MUX -
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1467 MHz -
GPU boost clock 1778 MHz -
FLOPS 13.6 TFLOPS 7.46 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 3840 2560
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 80
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 48
GPU performance
Blade 17 (2021) +82%
13.6 TFLOPS
G15 5520 (2022)
7.46 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x1024 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3254
Speakers 4.0 2.0
Power - 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness 86.7 dB -
Microphones 4 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.1 mm -
Touchpad
Size 12.9 x 8.1 cm 10.5 x 6.0 cm
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
