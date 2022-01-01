You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 (165Hz) 2560 x 1440 (240Hz) 3840 x 2160 - 1920 x 1080 (120Hz) 1920 x 1080 (165Hz) 2560 x 1440 Battery 70.5 Wh - 56 Wh 86 Wh CPU - Intel Core i7 11800H Intel Core i9 11900H - Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12700H GPU - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 16GB - GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Razer Blade 17 (2021) Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 120 Hz

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Can run popular games at about 45-62% higher FPS

Thinner bezels and 16% higher screen-to-body ratio

Features a bigger (~26%) battery – 70.5 against 56 watt-hours

Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits Advantages of the Dell G15 5520 (2022) Easier to carry: weighs 250 grams less (around 0.55 lbs)

Around 26% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Case Weight 2.75 kg (6.06 lbs) 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs) Dimensions 395 x 260 x 19.9 mm

15.55 x 10.24 x 0.78 inches 357.3 x 272.11 x 26.9 mm

14.07 x 10.71 x 1.06 inches Area 1027 cm2 (159.2 inches2) 972 cm2 (150.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.3% ~69% Side bezels 6 mm 6 mm Colors Black Black, Gray Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber Yes No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 43.5 dB -

Display 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 (165Hz) 2560 x 1440 (240Hz) 3840 x 2160 1920 x 1080 (120Hz) 1920 x 1080 (165Hz) 2560 x 1440 Size 17.3 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 360 Hz 120 Hz PPI 127 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 980:1 800:1 sRGB color space 100% - Adobe RGB profile 73.6% - DCI-P3 color gamut 71.7% - Response time 3 ms 35 ms Max. brightness Blade 17 (2021) +20% 300 nits G15 5520 (2022) 250 nits

Battery Capacity 70.5 Wh 56 Wh 86 Wh Voltage - 13.2 V Full charging time 1:30 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes - Charging port position Left Bottom Charge power 230 W 180 / 240 W Weigh of AC adapter 801 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 16GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB TGP 110-125 W - Nvidia Optimus MUX - Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 1467 MHz - GPU boost clock 1778 MHz - FLOPS 13.6 TFLOPS 7.46 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit Memory speed 14 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 3840 2560 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 80 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 48 GPU performance Blade 17 (2021) +82% 13.6 TFLOPS G15 5520 (2022) 7.46 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR4 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage Storage size 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x1024 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3254 Speakers 4.0 2.0 Power - 2x2W Dolby Atmos No Yes Loudness 86.7 dB - Microphones 4 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.1 mm - Touchpad Size 12.9 x 8.1 cm 10.5 x 6.0 cm Surface - Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.