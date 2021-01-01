Razer Blade Pro 17 (2021) vs Dell G3 15 3500
Razer Blade Pro 17 (2021)
From $2299
Dell G3 15 3500
From $750
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Razer Blade Pro 17 (2021)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 0.2
- Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 120 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 133-182% higher FPS
- Around 69% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
- Features a much bigger (~38%) battery – 70.5 against 51 watt-hours
- Thinner bezels and 11% higher screen-to-body ratio
- 21% sharper screen – 170 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits
Advantages of the Dell G3 15 3500
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 410 grams less (around 0.9 lbs)
- Smaller footprint: 10% more compact case (143.8 vs 159.2 square inches)
Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.75 kg (6.06 lbs)
|2.34 kg (5.16 lbs)
|Width
|395 mm (15.55 inches)
|365.5 mm (14.39 inches)
|Height
|260 mm (10.24 inches)
|254 mm (10 inches)
|Thickness
|19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
|21.4 mm (0.84 inches)
|Area
|1027 cm2 (159.2 inches2)
|928 cm2 (143.9 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~80.3%
|~72.3%
|Side bezels
|6 mm
|10.1 mm
|Colors
|Black
|White, Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|-
|140°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|Yes
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|-
|48.7 dB
Display
|Size
|17.3 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|TN LCD
|Refresh rate
|165 Hz
|120 Hz
|PPI
|170 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|2560 x 1440 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Contrast
|-
|800:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|57%
|Response time
|3 ms
|35 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|11.4 V
|Full charging time
|-
|4:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|No
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|230 W
|130 / 240 W
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|SoundcardIntel Comet Lake PCH-H - cAVS
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
|Loudness
|-
|73.3 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|No
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|-
|10.5 x 8.0 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.3 GHz
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|5.1 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|8
|4
|Threads
|16
|8
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|14 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Blade Pro 17 (2021) +11%
1233
1110
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Blade Pro 17 (2021) +61%
6304
3910
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Blade Pro 17 (2021) +12%
502
450
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Blade Pro 17 (2021) +69%
3569
2118
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|816-1387 MHz
|1380 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1283-1703 MHz
|1560 MHz
|FLOPS
|10.94 TFLOPS
|3.195 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|4 GB
|Memoty type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|128 bit
|Memory clock
|1750 MHz (Effective - 12000-14000 MHz)
|1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz)
|Shading units
|3840
|1024
|DirectX support
|12
|12
|Max. resolution
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
|-
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|2933 MHz
|2933 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
