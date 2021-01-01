Home > Laptop comparison > Blade Pro 17 (2021) or Inspiron 15 7506 – what's better?

Razer Blade Pro 17 (2021) vs Dell Inspiron 15 7506

Razer Blade Pro 17 (2021)
VS
Dell Inspiron 15 7506
Razer Blade Pro 17 (2021)
From $2299
Dell Inspiron 15 7506
From $749
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU Intel Core i7 10875H
GPU Intel Iris Xe MAX Graphics
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Razer Blade Pro 17 (2021) and Dell Inspiron 15 7506 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Razer Blade Pro 17 (2021)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 183-249% higher FPS
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Around 78% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Features a much bigger (~33%) battery – 70.5 against 53 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • 21% sharper screen – 170 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 11% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 270 nits
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 7506
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 850 grams less (around 1.87 lbs)
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Much smaller footprint: 17% more compact case (131.6 vs 159.2 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Blade Pro 17 (2021)
vs
Inspiron 15 7506

Case

Weight 2.75 kg (6.06 lbs) 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs)
Width 395 mm (15.55 inches) 356.2 mm (14.02 inches)
Height 260 mm (10.24 inches) 238.4 mm (9.39 inches)
Thickness 19.9 mm (0.78 inches) 16.4-17.9 mm (0.65-0.7 inches)
Area 1027 cm2 (159.2 inches2) 849 cm2 (131.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.3% ~79%
Side bezels 6 mm 5.4 mm
Colors Black Black, Silver
Transformer No Yes
Opening angle - 360°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Number of fans 2 1
Noise level - 47 dB

Display

Size 17.3 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 165 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 170 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 2560 x 1440 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast - 600:1
sRGB color space 100% 97%
Adobe RGB profile - 62.9%
Response time 3 ms 35 ms
Max. brightness
Blade Pro 17 (2021) +11%
300 nits
Inspiron 15 7506
270 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 15.2 V
Full charging time - 4:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 230 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 294 gramm

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3254
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness - 81.6 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 11.5 x 8.0 cm
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.3 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 5.1 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 8 4
Threads 16 8
L3 Cache 16 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 816-1387 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1283-1703 MHz 1650 MHz
FLOPS 10.94 TFLOPS 2.534 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 4 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 GDDR4
Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit
Memory clock 1750 MHz (Effective - 12000-14000 MHz) 2133 MHz (Effective - 4300 MHz)
Shading units 3840 768
DirectX support 12 12
Max. resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz 3840x2160 - 60 Hz

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 2933 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

