Home > Laptop comparison > Blade Pro 17 (2021) or XPS 17 9710 (2021) – what's better?

Razer Blade Pro 17 (2021) vs Dell XPS 17 9710 (2021)

72 out of 100
Razer Blade Pro 17 (2021)
VS
69 out of 100
Dell XPS 17 9710 (2021)
Razer Blade Pro 17 (2021)
From $2299
Dell XPS 17 9710 (2021)
From $1549
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU Intel Core i7 10875H
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Razer Blade Pro 17 (2021) and Dell XPS 17 9710 (2021) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Razer Blade Pro 17 (2021)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 105-143% higher FPS
  • 28% sharper screen – 170 versus 133 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Dell XPS 17 9710 (2021)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 540 grams less (around 1.19 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 2
  • Features a much bigger (~38%) battery – 97 against 70.5 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 12% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
  • Smaller footprint: 10% more compact case (144 vs 159.2 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Blade Pro 17 (2021)
vs
XPS 17 9710 (2021)

Case

Weight 2.75 kg (6.06 lbs) 2.21 kg (4.87 lbs)
Width 395 mm (15.55 inches) 374.4 mm (14.74 inches)
Height 260 mm (10.24 inches) 248 mm (9.76 inches)
Thickness 19.9 mm (0.78 inches) 19 mm (0.75 inches)
Area 1027 cm2 (159.2 inches2) 929 cm2 (143.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.3% ~90.3%
Side bezels 6 mm 4.1 mm
Colors Black Black, Silver
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes Yes
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 17.3 inches 17 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 165 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 170 ppi 133 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 2560 x 1440 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% -
Response time 3 ms -
Max. brightness
Blade Pro 17 (2021)
300 nits
XPS 17 9710 (2021) +67%
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 230 W 0 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.3 GHz 2.2-2.7 GHz
Turbo frequency 5.1 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 8 6
Threads 16 12
L3 Cache 16 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel UHD Graphics 750
Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 105 W 60 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX -
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1305 MHz 712-1530 MHz
GPU boost clock 1642 MHz 1057-1740 MHz
FLOPS 12.6 TFLOPS 4.329 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 4 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units 3840 2048
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Blade Pro 17 (2021) +191%
12.6 TFLOPS
XPS 17 9710 (2021)
4.329 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 2933 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power - 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 4x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. XPS 17 9700 and Blade Pro 17 (2021)
2. Blade 15 Base Edition (2021) and Blade Pro 17 (2021)
3. XPS 17 9700 and XPS 17 9710 (2021)
4. Alienware m17 R4 and XPS 17 9710 (2021)
5. Gram 17 (2021) and XPS 17 9710 (2021)
6. HP 17 and XPS 17 9710 (2021)
7. Inspiron 17 7706 and XPS 17 9710 (2021)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell XPS 17 9710 (2021) and Razer Blade Pro 17 (2021) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский